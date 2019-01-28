This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 28 January, 2019
Zero chance I retire after Super Bowl, insists ageless Tom Brady

The veteran quarterback will face the Los Angeles Rams this weekend.

By The42 Team Monday 28 Jan 2019, 8:48 AM
58 minutes ago 1,257 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4462676
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS superstar Tom Brady said there is no chance that he will retire from the NFL after Super Bowl LIII.

Brady, 41, will compete in his ninth Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta on February 3.

The five-time Super Bowl champion and four-time MVP has a chance to become the first quarterback to win six Super Bowls as a starter.

And Brady insisted there is a “zero” per cent change that he retires after the Pats-Rams showdown.

“I’ve set a goal for myself at 45,” Brady told ESPN. “Like I’ve said before, it’s very hard to make it that far.

“I know how hard it was this year and the commitment it takes.”

New England faced adversity throughout the regular season in 2018-19 but finished with an 11-5 record.

“I think it’s just, I’m going to know when the time is right [to retire]. And I’m going to feel like, I’ve kind of had enough,” Brady added.

“I don’t quite feel like that yet. … I still feel like I can continue to do it at a championship level.”

