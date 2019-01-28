Zero chance I retire after Super Bowl, insists ageless Tom Brady

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS superstar Tom Brady said there is no chance that he will retire from the NFL after Super Bowl LIII.

Brady, 41, will compete in his ninth Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta on February 3.

The five-time Super Bowl champion and four-time MVP has a chance to become the first quarterback to win six Super Bowls as a starter.

And Brady insisted there is a “zero” per cent change that he retires after the Pats-Rams showdown.

“I’ve set a goal for myself at 45,” Brady told ESPN. “Like I’ve said before, it’s very hard to make it that far.

“I know how hard it was this year and the commitment it takes.”

New England faced adversity throughout the regular season in 2018-19 but finished with an 11-5 record.

“I think it’s just, I’m going to know when the time is right [to retire]. And I’m going to feel like, I’ve kind of had enough,” Brady added.

“I don’t quite feel like that yet. … I still feel like I can continue to do it at a championship level.”