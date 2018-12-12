Ex-Arsenal and England captain Tony Adams to become new president of Rugby Football League

Adams made over 500 appearances for Arsenal between 1983 and 2002.

FORMER ENGLAND CAPTAIN and Arsenal stalwart Tony Adams is set to become the new president of the Rugby Football League.

Adams has become closely linked to the game’s welfare programmes over recent years through the Sporting Chance charity, which he founded in 2000.

The 52-year-old, who won two First Division titles, two Premier Leagues and three FA Cups during 19 seasons with the Londoners, is in line to succeed current President Andy Burnham next summer.

“It will be an honour to become the next President of the RFL,” Adams said on the new role.

“I am passionate about working with everyone in the sport to raise the profile of mental health, wellness and resilience, for players and for everyone in Rugby League.

“I’d like to play my part in championing this brilliant sport on the national stage.”

Since retirement Adams has taken up management positions with Wycombe Wanderers, Portsmouth, and Azerbaijani side Gabala.

Most recently he was in charge of Granada, who were relegated from La Liga at the end of the 2016/17 season.

