This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 21 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cascarino: 'I think Mick McCarthy is ready for international management again'

Tony Cascarino believes McCarthy deserves a second crack at the job.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 21 Nov 2018, 3:17 PM
1 hour ago 2,283 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/4352560
Former Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Former Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy.
Former Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

TONY CASCARINO HAS backed Mick McCarthy to take over from Martin O’Neill as Republic of Ireland manager.

Derry native O’Neill stepped down from his role this morning by mutual consent, with ex-Ipswich boss McCarthy and Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny considered the frontrunners to replace him. 

McCarthy, 59, previously managed Ireland for six years, leading the team to the Round of 16 in the 2002 World Cup in Korea and Japan.

“I think Mick is ready for international management again,” former Ireland striker Cascarino told talkSPORT earlier today.

“I know Mick and I think he did a really good job in 2002, I was there when he got the job.

“With all the issues and challenges he had to face, because when he took the job we had an old squad.

Tony Cascarino Tony Cascarino at the 2016 Three FAI International Awards. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

“He had to get rid of a number of older players, whether they retired or he fazed them out, and he did that brilliantly well.

“I think there’s a lot to be said from that.

“I think he handles himself brilliantly well in front of the public, the media and the federation, and I think his experience of being there before is something we need quite urgently at the moment.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Griggs makes six changes for Ireland's trip to face England at Twickenham
    Griggs makes six changes for Ireland's trip to face England at Twickenham
    Bundee Aki will go to New Zealand to get married after beating All Blacks
    Older, wiser McCloskey ready to slot back into Ireland's midfield
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Kerr calls for spotlight to be shone on FAI and Delaney after 'disaster' two years
    Kerr calls for spotlight to be shone on FAI and Delaney after 'disaster' two years
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    Ireland's devoted followers deserve more than propaganda about phoney progress
    IRELAND
    The key stats and numbers through Martin O'Neill's reign as Ireland boss
    The key stats and numbers through Martin O'Neill's reign as Ireland boss
    Wenger, Big Sam and Rodgers: 5 outside candidates to take over as Ireland manager
    Growth of scrum-half depth in Murray's absence a major positive for Ireland
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Cascarino: 'I think Mick McCarthy is ready for international management again'
    Cascarino: 'I think Mick McCarthy is ready for international management again'
    Poll: The O'Neill-Keane era is over; was the decision the right call?
    O'Neill and Keane part company with the FAI 'by mutual agreement'
    DENMARK
    Obafemi has 'plenty to do' as O'Neill sounds note of caution over teenage striker
    Obafemi has 'plenty to do' as O'Neill sounds note of caution over teenage striker
    'It was devastating': Republic of Ireland players lead tributes to 30 year-old fan who died in Denmark
    Stevens rejects argument that O'Neill can take Ireland no further

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie