Shamrock Rovers legend Cousins returning to management with the Hoops

TONY COUSINS IS heading back to Shamrock Rovers, it has been announced by the club.

The former striker, who was once on the books at Middlesbrough and Liverpool, spent six years with the Hoops after joining from Dublin rivals Bohemians, and went on to score 46 goals in 145 league appearances.

49-year-old Cousins moved into management after retiring in 2003 and had spells at Galway United, Kildare County and Longford Town, where he became the League of Ireland’s longest-serving manager before parting company with them in August 2016.

Now he has been named head coach of Rovers’ U17s in the National League.

Rovers are set to lose U15s coach Damien Duff after Christmas, as the ex-Ireland winger has accepted a coaching role with the Glasgow outfit’s reserve team.

