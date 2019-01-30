Clare star Kelly set to fight to avoid ban after red card against Tipperary

Tony Kelly leaves the picture after being sent-off against Tipperary.

Tony Kelly leaves the picture after being sent-off against Tipperary.

CLARE HURLING STAR Tony Kelly will have a hearing tomorrow night in an attempt to avoid any suspension being imposed in the wake of his red card in last Saturday’s league tie against Tipperary.

Tony Kelly leaves the pitch after being sent-off against Tipperary. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Kelly was dismissed early in the second half of the Division 1A tie in Semple Stadium after a challenge on Tipperary defender Padraic Maher.

Clare joint boss Donal Moloney stated afterwards that the decision by referee Colm Lyons ‘seemed to be quite harsh’ while his Tipperary counterpart Liam Sheedy reckoned ‘it was absolutely accidental’.

Ultimately Clare lost the game by 2-16 to 1-11 and are hoping to have Kelly available for Sunday’s home tie against Kilkenny in Ennis.

RED CARD!



A big moment early in the second half as @GaaClare Tony Kelly sees red!



Live on eir sport 1 now!#AllianzLeagues#TIPPvCLAR#MatchNightLive pic.twitter.com/9yuk4lGfdf — eir Sport (@eirSport) January 26, 2019

Clare have opted to reject the penalty facing Kelly that has been proposed by the GAA’s Competitions Control Committee and the 2013 Hurler of the Year will now go before the Central Hearings Committee (CHC) in Dublin tomorrow night.

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.