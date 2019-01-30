This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Clare star Kelly set to fight to avoid ban after red card against Tipperary

The Ballyea man was sent-off last Saturday night in Semple Stadium.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 30 Jan 2019, 3:01 PM
Tony Kelly leaves the picture after being sent-off against Tipperary.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Tony Kelly leaves the picture after being sent-off against Tipperary.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

CLARE HURLING STAR Tony Kelly will have a hearing tomorrow night in an attempt to avoid any suspension being imposed in the wake of his red card in last Saturday’s league tie against Tipperary.

Kelly was dismissed early in the second half of the Division 1A tie in Semple Stadium after a challenge on Tipperary defender Padraic Maher.

Clare joint boss Donal Moloney stated afterwards that the decision by referee Colm Lyons ‘seemed to be quite harsh’ while his Tipperary counterpart Liam Sheedy reckoned ‘it was absolutely accidental’.

Ultimately Clare lost the game by 2-16 to 1-11 and are hoping to have Kelly available for Sunday’s home tie against Kilkenny in Ennis.

Clare have opted to reject the penalty facing Kelly that has been proposed by the GAA’s Competitions Control Committee and the 2013 Hurler of the Year will now go before the Central Hearings Committee (CHC) in Dublin tomorrow night.

