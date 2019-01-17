This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
New Zealand-capped tighthead commits to Wasps for next season

Jeffery Toomaga-Allen will leave the Hurricanes to link up with the Premiership club for the 2019-20 campaign.

By The42 Team Thursday 17 Jan 2019, 2:46 PM
25 minutes ago 781 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4445509
Jeffery Toomaga-Allen in possession for New Zealand against the Barbarians in November 2017.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Jeffery Toomaga-Allen in possession for New Zealand against the Barbarians in November 2017.
Image: DPA/PA Images

WASPS HAVE ANNOUNCED that tighthead prop Jeffery Toomaga-Allen will join the club from Super Rugby’s Hurricanes next season.

Following in the footsteps of centre Malakai Fekitoa, who will make the move from Top 14 outfit Toulon for the 2019-20 campaign, Toomaga-Allen is the second All Black to commit to Wasps this week.

“To bring someone of Jeff’s calibre to the club is fantastic news,” said Wasps boss Dai Young, who has also completed the signing of tighthead prop Jack Owlett from Exeter Chiefs, while Will Stuart will be leaving the Coventry club.

“Jeff is a solid scrummager while also being strong in defence, and like most New Zealanders, he is gifted with ball in hand so he’s a terrific all-round player. We’re looking forward to him joining us next season as he’ll provide a real wealth of experience to the front row.”

Toomaga-Allen won his only New Zealand cap against Japan in 2013. However, he earned a recall to the All Blacks’ squad in 2017.

The 28-year-old said: “I want to help the club compete at the very top of the Premiership and European competitions, and hopefully I can be part of something special in winning trophies.”

Earlier this week, Wasps announced the departures of full-back Willie le Roux and England forward Nathan Hughes.

Hughes will move to Bristol next season on a three-year deal, while it is understood that South Africa international Le Roux could join a Japanese club.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

The42 Team

