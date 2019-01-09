This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 9 January, 2019
Tottenham's stadium move delayed until March at the earliest

Tottenham will play at Wembley throughout February and will refund fans for three affected fixtures.

By The42 Team Wednesday 9 Jan 2019, 11:13 AM
1 hour ago 2,190 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4430711
Wembley before Tottenham's match against Manchester City
Wembley before Tottenham's match against Manchester City
Wembley before Tottenham's match against Manchester City

TOTTENHAM WILL PLAY home matches at Wembley throughout February as their wait to move to the new White Hart Lane continues.

Delays to the construction of the new venue have seen Spurs occupy the national stadium throughout this campaign, with issues with the critical safety systems pushing the opening date back further.

It was confirmed last month that this Sunday’s clash with Manchester United would be played at Wembley, and the club have now announced that at least four further fixtures will also be hosted there due to the need for event testing.

Premier League meetings with Watford (30 January), Newcastle United (2 February) and Leicester City (10 February) will be played at Wembley, along with the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Borussia Dortmund on 13 February.

If Tottenham progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup and are drawn at home on the weekend of 16-17 February, that match would also take place at the national stadium.

These delays could ensure a mouth-watering north London derby against Arsenal is the first to be hosted at the new White Hart Lane on 2 March, although a further update is anticipated in the coming weeks.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said of the latest delay: “I should like to apologise to our fans and thank you for your continued patience.

“The response from those who attended the familiarisation event was great to hear and reinforced our commitment to deliver an exceptional matchday experience for everyone.

“We shall now seek clarity in respect of building test schedules and test event dates and provide further information on these in the next two to three weeks.”

Tottenham will refund supporters who have bought tickets for the three moved Premier League matches, with the Wembley capacity for those games capped at 51,000.

- Omni

Bayern Munich confirm capture of World Cup star Pavard on five-year deal

