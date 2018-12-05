This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 5 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New Southampton boss given reminder of tough task ahead, as Spurs go third

Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min got the goals for the hosts at Wembley Stadium.

By AFP Wednesday 5 Dec 2018, 10:12 PM
1 hour ago 1,744 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4378579
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring.
Image: Adam Davy
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring.
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring.
Image: Adam Davy

TOTTENHAM BOUNCED BACK from their derby defeat against Arsenal to sweep aside struggling Southampton 3-1 on Wednesday and show new Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl the size of the task he faces.

The Austrian was named as Mark Hughes’s successor earlier in the day and took a watching brief at Wembley but for the first hour it was painful viewing.

Hasenhuttl, who will take over from interim Kelvin Davis, who becomes the new manager’s number two, will have been encouraged by the final 30 minutes as Southampton were the better side and got a late consolation through Charlie Austin.

But by then they were already three goals down, with Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min on the scoresheet for Spurs.

The writing was on the wall as early as the third minute when Son was fed by Kieran Trippier’s header and his sweet first-time volley crashed into the post.

Lax defending allowed Spurs to take a ninth-minute lead.

As the hosts played a corner short, Matt Targett did not match Kane’s run to the near post and the England captain rammed home Christian Eriksen’s cross from close range for his ninth Premier League goal of the season.

Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Loris somehow got his fingertips to a swerving effort from Pierre Hojbjerg and tipped it on to the post.

That gave the hosts the wake-up call they needed and they were quick to reassert their authority, with Kane forcing Alex McCarthy into a low save before the Saints goalkeeper had to smartly tip over from Son.

Pochettino’s men were in no mood to let Southampton make it nervy for them and two goals in the opening 10 minutes of the second half killed the game.

After Eriksen’s low free-kick was well saved by McCarthy, Moura fired home from the resulting corner at the second attempt for his fifth Premier League goal of the campaign.

Four minutes later it was three and Targett was the culprit again as Trippier dispossessed him, passed to Kane, whose low cross was easy for Son to turn in from inside the six-yard box.

Southampton showed plenty of spirit despite finding themselves 3-0 down.

Nathan Redmond sent a swerving effort thudding into the crossbar from distance, then Trippier did well to block James Ward-Prowse’s block before Lloris denied the same player with a brilliant point-blank save.

The frame of the goal was hit a third time when Mohamed Elyounoussi’s header rebounded off the crossbar before they finally registered when Austin sprung the offside trap and fired home.

For Spurs, the last 30 minutes was a disappointment, but they move back into the top three after results elsewhere went in their favour.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp frustrated by physical Burnley as Liverpool suffer Gomez blow
    Klopp frustrated by physical Burnley as Liverpool suffer Gomez blow
    Mourinho: There are things I cannot get from United players
    Pele on Neymar: 'The God of football gave you the gift. What you do complicates it'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    New Southampton boss given reminder of tough task ahead, as Spurs go third
    New Southampton boss given reminder of tough task ahead, as Spurs go third
    Much-changed Man United earn draw with Arsenal in error-ridden clash
    Assist for Ireland international Doherty, as Wolves stun Chelsea
    BOXING
    Referee explains why he didn't wave off the fight even when it looked like Fury was out cold
    Referee explains why he didn't wave off the fight even when it looked like Fury was out cold
    Former champion Stevenson 'stable under the circumstances, but critical' after brutal stoppage loss
    Quigley, Burnett and O'Neill to join Irish boxing royalty on TG4 punditry team for Moylette fight
    NFL
    The 8 cities chosen and more details on the upcoming XFL season
    The 8 cities chosen and more details on the upcoming XFL season
    Washington rule out making move for Kaepernick
    Wentz gets Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles soaring again

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie