'Completely unacceptable' - Spurs ban fan who threw banana skin at Aubameyang

A banana skin is thrown onto the pitch as Arsenal players celebrate after their opening goal against Tottenham.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HAVE confirmed that they will ban a fan who threw a banana skin onto the Emirates Stadium pitch after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal during the North London derby.

The Arsenal striker opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Jan Vertonghen was adjudged to have handled the ball in the penalty area. A banana skin was thrown onto the pitch from the away end during the subsequent celebrations.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed after the derby that they had made a total of seven arrests, including one for throwing an object onto the field of play. And Spurs have confirmed that the fan in question will be disciplined.

Per Sky Sports, a club spokesman said: “Behaviour such as this is completely unacceptable and the supporter in question will be issued with a ban.”

In a classic North London Derby, Aubameyang’s penalty was the first of six goals. Eric Dier equalised with a header, and then put his finger to his lips in celebration, sparking an on-pitch melee.

Harry Kane gave Spurs the lead just minutes later as he netted a penalty of his own, after Son Heung-Min was fouled in the box. However, Arsenal rallied to turn the game around, as Aubameyang scored an excellent effort from range to bring the Gunners level.

Alexandre Lacazette, on as a half-time substitute, gave Arsenal the lead again and Lucas Torreira capped the victory with a fourth for Unai Emery’s side.

Arsenal have subsequently leapfrogged Spurs in the Premier League table, moving into the top four and the Champions League qualification places. The two sides remain level on points, though Arsenal have a better goal difference, by a margin of four goals.

Both Arsenal and Spurs are still eight points behind leaders Manchester City, and six behind second-placed Liverpool.

