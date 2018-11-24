Brilliant Spurs hand Maurizio Sarri first league defeat of the season

TOTTENHAM LEFT MAURIZZIO Sarri’s unbeaten record as Chelsea boss in tatters as they stormed to a 3-1 derby win at Wembley.

Dele Alli’s sixth goal in this fixture got Spurs off to a flyer and Harry Kane made it 2-0 in the 16th minute.

Son Heung-min was a menace to a ramshackle Chelsea defence throughout and brought up his 50th goal in Tottenham colours with a sublime 54th-minute solo effort.

Olivier Giroud’s late header from Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross could not stop Mauricio Pochettino’s men leapfrogging Chelsea to go third in the Premier League, five points shy of leaders Manchester City on 30 points.

Spurs swarmed all over Chelsea from kick-off and had their reward in the eighth minute when Alli headed Christian Eriksen’s delightful free-kick beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Son then blazed over and Kepa produced a superb save to deny the South Korea international.

Son Heung-min scores a wonderful solo goal at Wembley Stadium. Source: John Walton

The world’s most expensive goalkeeper will look back at events from the 16th minute less favourably as David Luiz squirmed out of the way of Kane’s speculative drive and Kepa remained static as the ball zipped past him.

In between the goals, Spurs defender Juan Foyth was fortunate not to be punished for clumsily challenging Eden Hazard in the area.

Son curled just over on a rampaging break before Kepa repelled his volley in first-half stoppage time following Eriksen’s superb chipped pass.

Willian had a strike deflected over as Chelsea showed signs of life early in the second period, only for Son to bring the house down.

Olivier Giroud scores a late consolation goal for Chelsea. Source: Frank Augstein

The effervescent Tottenham forward had plenty to do when Alli fed the ball to him down the right flank, but he comfortably outstripped Jorginho and was barely troubled by David Luiz’s ineffectual presence on his way to arrowing a crisp finish into the bottom corner.

Kane and Alli should have added further goals before substitute Giroud found scant consolation for a well-beaten Chelsea.

