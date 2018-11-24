This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 24 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brilliant Spurs hand Maurizio Sarri first league defeat of the season

Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min were on the scoresheet, while Christian Eriksen inspired Tottenham’s 3-1 win over Chelsea.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Nov 2018, 7:39 PM
1 hour ago 2,730 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4358840
Harry Kane and Son Heung-min
Harry Kane and Son Heung-min
Harry Kane and Son Heung-min

TOTTENHAM LEFT MAURIZZIO Sarri’s unbeaten record as Chelsea boss in tatters as they stormed to a 3-1 derby win at Wembley.

Dele Alli’s sixth goal in this fixture got Spurs off to a flyer and Harry Kane made it 2-0 in the 16th minute.

Son Heung-min was a menace to a ramshackle Chelsea defence throughout and brought up his 50th goal in Tottenham colours with a sublime 54th-minute solo effort.

Olivier Giroud’s late header from Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross could not stop Mauricio Pochettino’s men leapfrogging Chelsea to go third in the Premier League, five points shy of leaders Manchester City on 30 points.

Spurs swarmed all over Chelsea from kick-off and had their reward in the eighth minute when Alli headed Christian Eriksen’s delightful free-kick beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Son then blazed over and Kepa produced a superb save to deny the South Korea international.

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Premier League - Wembley Stadium Son Heung-min scores a wonderful solo goal at Wembley Stadium. Source: John Walton

The world’s most expensive goalkeeper will look back at events from the 16th minute less favourably as David Luiz squirmed out of the way of Kane’s speculative drive and Kepa remained static as the ball zipped past him.

In between the goals, Spurs defender Juan Foyth was fortunate not to be punished for clumsily challenging Eden Hazard in the area.

Son curled just over on a rampaging break before Kepa repelled his volley in first-half stoppage time following Eriksen’s superb chipped pass.

Willian had a strike deflected over as Chelsea showed signs of life early in the second period, only for Son to bring the house down.

Britain Soccer Premier League Olivier Giroud scores a late consolation goal for Chelsea. Source: Frank Augstein

The effervescent Tottenham forward had plenty to do when Alli fed the ball to him down the right flank, but he comfortably outstripped Jorginho and was barely troubled by David Luiz’s ineffectual presence on his way to arrowing a crisp finish into the bottom corner.

Kane and Alli should have added further goals before substitute Giroud found scant consolation for a well-beaten Chelsea.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Conway hat-trick helps Ireland to make it four wins from four this November
    Conway hat-trick helps Ireland to make it four wins from four this November
    Jenkins guides Wales past Springboks to extend winning streak
    Spirited Ireland test England but run out of steam at Twickenham
    FOOTBALL
    Brilliant Spurs hand Maurizio Sarri first league defeat of the season
    Brilliant Spurs hand Maurizio Sarri first league defeat of the season
    Sane at the double for four-star City at West Ham
    'He failed my Dad, it's heartbreaking': Sutton calls on Taylor to stand down
    FAI
    Stephen Kenny set for Ireland top job from 2020 onward - Reports
    Stephen Kenny set for Ireland top job from 2020 onward - Reports
    Mick McCarthy to be unveiled as Ireland manager tomorrow
    ‘They should be banging his door down’: Lee Carsley a lost gem the FAI should be pushing for at all costs
    IRELAND
    As it happened: Ireland v USA, November Tests
    As it happened: Ireland v USA, November Tests
    Inis Mór man Mullen returns to Ireland as a key part of the USA team
    November clean sweep beckons for Schmidt's Ireland against the Eagles
    USA
    Ruddock credits 'incredible' Schmidt before Ireland boss' big announcement
    Ruddock credits 'incredible' Schmidt before Ireland boss' big announcement
    'If I was Larmour I'd be a little bit worried not getting a run at fullback this weekend'
    'Words can't explain how truly thankful I am to be here'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie