Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game.

AN INJURY-TIME Harry Winks header ensured Tottenham boosted their top-four hopes with a 2-1 win over Fulham in the Premier League today.

With Harry Kane injured, his replacement Fernando Llorente scored at the wrong end to give Fulham a 17th-minute lead.

However, Spurs fought back in the second half, with Dele Alli equalising just after the break, before Winks’ header won it.

