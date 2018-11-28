This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 28 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive

A 1-0 win over Inter at Wembley leaves Spurs second in Group B heading into the final round of games.

By AFP Wednesday 28 Nov 2018, 10:01 PM
39 minutes ago 1,668 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4365990
Eriksen celebrates his all-important winner.
Image: Getty Images
Eriksen celebrates his all-important winner.
Eriksen celebrates his all-important winner.
Image: Getty Images

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN CAME off the bench to keep alive Tottenham’s bid to qualify for the Champions League last 16 as the Denmark star’s late strike sealed a tense 1-0 win over Inter Milan on Wednesday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were 10 minutes away from being eliminated at the group stage as they laboured to break down the massed Inter defence at Wembley.

But Eriksen, surprisingly dropped to the bench by Pochettino, came to Tottenham’s rescue when he fired home to take their Group B qualification bid down to the final game.

It was a dramatic end to a hard-fought clash that Tottenham had to win to avoid bowing out at the group stage for the second time in three seasons.

After taking one point from their opening three matches, Tottenham had scored twice in the last 12 minutes to avoid an early exit against PSV Eindhoven earlier this month.

And this latest act of European escapology means second placed Tottenham are now level on points with third placed Inter.

They head to Barcelona to face the group leaders on December 11 knowing a win will seal their last 16 berth, regardless of how Inter fare against PSV on the same night.

It was a dramatic conclusion to an evening that started with a shock when Pochettino left Eriksen and Son Heung-Min on the bench despite their impressive performances in Saturday’s win against Chelsea.

Faced with a do or die situation, Pochettino had claimed it was “massive motivation” for Tottenham to silence the critics who said they had blown their chance to make the last 16.

His players seemed to have taken that message to heart as they dominated the first half.

Harry Kane set the tone, barging through the Inter defence to force Samir Handanovic to push his shot onto a post.

Lucas Moura appealed in vain for a penalty after being shoved over by Inter’s Matteo Politano.

gettyimages-1066221360-594x594 Erik Lamela competes for possession with Marcelo Brozovic. Source: CameraSport via Getty Images

A muscular run from Kane ended with Dele Alli firing just over from the edge of the area.

Moussa Sissoko led another rapid Tottenham raid featuring an exquisite Alli dummy, but Lucas Moura couldn’t finish off the move as he shot straight at Handanovic.

Inter’s knowledge that a point would send them through meant they approached their first competitive match at Wembley with extreme caution.

Content to defend deep for long periods, Inter’s safety-first game-plan was almost undone when Harry Winks curled a superb effort against the bar from 25 yards.

Matias Vecino drilled wide as Inter finally launched an attack of note early in the second half.

That was the signal for Inter to come out of their shell a little and Milan Skriniar was close to converting at the far post.

Pochettino responded to the mounting sense of desperation by sending on Son for the last half an hour and introduced Eriksen 10 minutes later.

It proved an inspired move as Eriksen turned the game in Tottenham’s favour.

Eriksen’s first touch nearly brought the crucial goal when his free-kick was headed wide in a woeful miss by Jan Vertonghen.

Hugo Lloris made a fine save to deny Ivan Perisic and moments later Tottenham were ahead.

Eriksen ensured Vertonghen wouldn’t live to rue his miss as the Denmark playmaker broke the deadlock in the 80th minute.

At last unlocking the stubborn Inter defence, a sweeping move featured Sissoko and Alli exchanging passes before Eriksen was teed up for a cool finish from 10 yards out.

Pochettino’s relief was clear as he looked to the heavens and pumped his fists, but Tottenham still have one last daunting hurdle to overcome in Barcelona before they can celebrate a last 16 berth.

 © AFP 2018 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    LIVE: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    FOOTBALL
    Mourinho avoids disciplinary action following bizarre bottle-throwing antics
    Mourinho avoids disciplinary action following bizarre bottle-throwing antics
    'He will be a massive player in the future for Liverpool and he is already'
    Boca Juniors go on strike over Copa Libertadores final
    LIVERPOOL
    Is Robbie Keane underrated?
    Is Robbie Keane underrated?
    Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football
    PSG wait on Neymar and Mbappe's fitness for Champions League showdown with Liverpool
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Hell yeah I'm angry!' - Lukaku on 10-minute chat with Mourinho when told he'd been dropped
    'Hell yeah I'm angry!' - Lukaku on 10-minute chat with Mourinho when told he'd been dropped
    Hughes praises Obafemi's 'great' performance in first Southampton start
    'If they play against a half-decent team there they get beat tonight'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Mourinho sends message to 'lovers' after preserving perfect Champions League record
    Mourinho sends message to 'lovers' after preserving perfect Champions League record
    Late Fellaini winner sees Man United qualify for Champions League knockout stages
    As it happened: Man United v Young Boys, Champions League

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie