Tottenham star Serge Aurier released without charge following alleged assault

TOTTENHAM DEFENDER SERGE Aurier was arrested on suspicion of assault at the weekend, it has emerged.

The 26-year-old was arrested by police on suspicion of causing ABH (actual bodily harm) prior to Sunday’s Tottenham-Man United match at Wembley, which he missed.

The Hertfordshire Police confirmed the Cote d’Ivoire international was released without charge.

“A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of ABH. He has been released with no further action,” a statement read.

Tottenham also confirmed the incident via a spokesperson, saying: “We are aware of an incident concerning Serge Aurier this weekend. The player was released without charge.”

The right-back has made 12 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring two goals in the FA Cup. He will aim to return to Mauricio Pochettino’s set-up ahead of Sunday’s visit to Fulham.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: