This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 26 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Is Mauricio Pochettino doing the best job of all the Premier League managers?

The Spurs boss has led his side to their best-ever Premier League start.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 26 Oct 2018, 5:45 PM
1 hour ago 1,804 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4307962
Mauricio Pochettino (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Mauricio Pochettino (file pic).
Mauricio Pochettino (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

IT IS OFFICIALLY Tottenham’s best-ever start to a Premier League season.

They are level on points with Chelsea and Arsenal, while trailing leaders Manchester City by just two points.

They have won four on the bounce and seven from nine league matches in total this season.

Were it not for the fact that it is shaping up to be one of the most competitive title races ever, Spurs’ form would normally see them in a much higher position than fifth.

And yet despite all this positive news, does anyone really believe Tottenham can manage a credible challenge for the title?

They face Man City on Monday. If you were to count the aggregate score of the sides’ two league games last season, it would be 7-2 in City’s favour.

The Etihad outfit have strengthened since then with the addition of Riyad Mahrez to their squad, whereas Spurs signed no one of note over the summer.

Alex Ferguson hailed Mauricio Pochettino a few years back as the best manager in the league, and while the Argentine boss has yet to win a single trophy for his side, there is evidence to suggest the Manchester United manager’s claim was not far off the mark.

A recently published study by the CIES Football Observatory of Europe’s top 20 biggest spending clubs in terms of transfer fees over the past eight years had Tottenham at 16th having spent £530.98million in transfer fees since 2010. 

That figure meant they were behind Everton (15th), Arsenal (14th), Liverpool (7th), Manchester United (5th), Chelsea (2nd) and Manchester City (1st).

In total, City have spent £1.325billion in transfer fees since 2010 — almost twice as much as Tottenham.

Spurs are notoriously frugal when it comes to player wages too, a policy which has led to both individual unrest (Toby Alderweireld) and departures (Kyle Walker).

Key players, including Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli, have frequently been linked with moves away from the club, and if their current trophyless run continues this season, you wonder how long some of these stars will buy into the project, particularly when they could be earning significantly more money elsewhere.

The problems with the stadium move have compounded the sense of frustration, while there have been on-field struggles too.

There has been a vulnerability to Spurs at times under Pochettino, despite the manager’s impressive achievement in turning them into regular qualifiers for the Champions League and punching above their weight in the process.

You can go all the way back to the way they meekly surrendered the title to Leicester in 2015, losing a two-goal lead against Chelsea, dropping points in the game before that at home to West Brom, with a 5-1 final day defeat against already-relegated Newcastle ensuring they were even pipped to second-place by London rivals Arsenal.

The following season saw improvements, as they achieved a best-ever Premier League placing of second, but they still were poor in losing 1-0 to West Ham, which all but ended their hopes of putting pressure on soon-to-be-champions Chelsea.

Last season, there was progress to a degree in Europe, notably when they overcame eventual Champions League winners Real Madrid 3-1 in the group stages.

However, evidence of their mental fragility remained. Having dominated Juventus for most of the two round-of-16 matches and gone ahead in the second leg at Wembley, a loss of concentration amid three minutes of madness was enough for the visitors to regain the lead, scoring twice in quick succession before seeing out the tie.

Similarly, Spurs were beaten by Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, having overcome the Red Devils at the same venue in the league earlier in the season. Since winning the trophy in 1991, Tottenham have lost eight semi-finals on the bounce in the competition, with the United defeat consolidating their reputation as ‘nearly men’.

Despite improvements in recent years, Spurs have struggled against the top sides more often than they would like, particularly away from home. Spurs had just one win in 19 games on the road against fellow ‘big-six’ sides last season, though beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge back in April and winning at Old Trafford earlier in this campaign arrested that trend.

On the back of a disappointing error-strewn midweek result that has left them on the brink of a Champions League exit, Spurs on Monday host a formidable City side that are unbeaten so far in the league, and Pep Guardiola’s men will go into the game as clear favourites.

Whatever the outcome though, there is a feeling that Pochettino, by increasing expectations in North London, has made his job more difficult, with the notoriously hard-to-please fans expecting further progress, with mere Champions League qualification now virtually taken for granted.

In reality though, given their limited resources, Spurs’ progress in recent years has been remarkable, and a sense of the bigger picture is required when it comes to assessing the prowess of the team and their manager.  

Premier League fixtures (all kick-offs 3pm unless stated otherwise)

Saturday

Brighton v Wolves 

Fulham v Bournemouth

Liverpool v Cardiff

Southampton v Newcastle

Watford v Huddersfield

Leicester City v West Ham (17.30)

Sunday

Burnley v Chelsea (13.30)

Crystal Palace v Arsenal (13.30)

Man United v Everton (16.00)

Monday

Tottenham v Man City (20.00)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp delighted with Shaqiri impact in Red Star rout
    Klopp delighted with Shaqiri impact in Red Star rout
    'He has a back problem': Sarri confirms Hazard is sidelined with injury
    Klopp set to give Fabinho his big chance with midfield pair missing
    IRELAND
    Keith Earls returns as Van Graan makes 7 changes for Glasgow showdown
    Keith Earls returns as Van Graan makes 7 changes for Glasgow showdown
    'We all know the standards': Sexton backs Ireland to progress even if Schmidt turns for home
    'It'd be hard to see me playing anywhere else': Keith Earls extends contract to 2021
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Former Man United and Arsenal striker Van Persie ready to retire at the end of this season
    Former Man United and Arsenal striker Van Persie ready to retire at the end of this season
    50 goals in 65 games for Salah as Liverpool win to top Champions League group
    Is Romelu Lukaku really the answer to Man United's problems?
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Tottenham's Champions League campaign is 'nearly over'
    Tottenham's Champions League campaign is 'nearly over'
    As it happened: Liverpool v Crvena Zvezda, Champions League
    'All journalists try to hurt us, maybe it's envy because you don't know how to play football'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie