Tottenham face Man United, as Mauricio Pochettino’s side hope to boost their title hopes by beating their in-form opponents.
“I don’t think the pitch is the best,” says Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær, who expects Tottenham to play in a slightly more direct style than normal today.
Confirmation of today’s teams…
#THFC: Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane. @WilliamHill odds (18+) - https://t.co/Qs1etZf2ui #COYS pic.twitter.com/kZnCMbwkOe— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 13, 2019
🔔 Your #MUFC team to face Spurs 🔔— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 13, 2019
“It’s the United style of play we know and love. It’s not just Ole’s results that have lifted the mood — it is the way he is getting them.
“United are a team going forward again with the crowd behind them. Players who looked inhibited and afraid under Jose have now thrown off whatever shackles were holding them back and are expressing themselves freely.”
Do you agree with former Man United player Norman Whiteside’s recent comments?
“We believe we’re good enough to win the league, we’ve shown on many occasions that we are.”
Harry Winks is adamant Spurs are still title contenders. Read the full piece here.
A reminder of what happened the last time the sides played each other…
Our last meeting with Man Utd... #COYS pic.twitter.com/PWKYeAwJGl— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 13, 2019
So who do you think will win today?
Poll Results:
Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.
Kick off for the game is at 4.30pm.
