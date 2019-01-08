This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 8 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

4,791 Views 3 Comments
Share

On the other hand, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino said he was fairly satisfied with his side’s start to 2019, and that he still had the utmost respect for Chelsea as a top team ahead of tonight’s game.

“We’ve started the new year very well, with victories at Cardiff and Tranmere. We know very well that it’s going to be again 180 minutes, two legs,” he said speaking earlier this week.

“Chelsea are a great team, a team that will be tough to beat. The tie is 50/50. It will be a very exciting game. We hope to have the possibility to win and go to Stamford Bridge in a very good position.”

Tottenham were in fine form the last time these sides met with that one-sided win in November, and Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri knows his side will have to do a lot better tonight if they are to avoid a repeat of that 3-1 defeat.

“We need to approach this match in another way, because we lost the [last] match in the first 16 minutes,” he said. “They were really more aggressive than us, more determined than us.

“Now we know very well if we approach the same there’s no solution for us. I want to speak before about this, otherwise it’s useless to speak about tactics.”

So, today’s teams will line out as:

Tottenham: Gazzaniga, Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Barkley, Willian, Hazard, Hudson-Odoi.

Let’s get started with the team news…

Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg between Tottenham and Chelsea at Wembley.

Mauricio Pochettino is one of the best managers in the Premier League but the absence of silverware has always been a stick to beat him with. Tonight he could potentially take a big step towards his first ever trophy.

He made it to the final of this competition five years ago, losing to tonight’s opponents Chelsea 2-0 at Wembley in 2015, and the sides meet again at the same venue here tonight.

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Premier League - Wembley Stadium Source: Nigel French

Maurizio Sarri has also not won a trophy in his managerial career as of yet. His side are currently four points adrift of Spurs in the Premier League after 21 games this season, but are still in command of a top four place as things stand.

Deride the League Cup as you wish, but you cannot deny both managers would fancy getting their first taste of silverware, even if securing Champions League football for next season is the number one priority for both men.

These sides have met once already this season, Spurs coming out 3-1 victors at Wembley with Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son getting on the scoresheet during an impressive win.

Kick-off is coming up in just over an hour’s time at 8pm.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    FOOTBALL
    Mourinho was the problem at Manchester United, says Paul Pogba's brother
    Mourinho was the problem at Manchester United, says Paul Pogba's brother
    Paul Gascoigne to stand trial over 'sexual assault by touching' charge
    Defender, 16, becomes Liverpool's youngest FA Cup player
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'I felt 2018 wasn't the best year for me... hopefully now I've turned a corner'
    'I felt 2018 wasn't the best year for me... hopefully now I've turned a corner'
    Rounding up all of the Irish involvement in the third round of the FA Cup
    Wes Hoolahan in line for West Brom extension following 'first-class' FA Cup showing
    LIVERPOOL
    Teenage midfielder 'buzzing' after Liverpool debut
    Teenage midfielder 'buzzing' after Liverpool debut
    Klopp defends changes as Wolves prove too good for Liverpool
    As it happened: Wolves vs Liverpool, FA Cup third round
    LEINSTER
    A new Laochra Gael series, Jump Girls racing documentary, live rugby and soccer coverage
    A new Laochra Gael series, Jump Girls racing documentary, live rugby and soccer coverage
    Connacht confirm Kelleher departure amid reports of Leinster return
    Leinster register Conor O'Brien in Champions Cup squad ahead of Toulouse

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie