47 mins ago

Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg between Tottenham and Chelsea at Wembley.

Mauricio Pochettino is one of the best managers in the Premier League but the absence of silverware has always been a stick to beat him with. Tonight he could potentially take a big step towards his first ever trophy.

He made it to the final of this competition five years ago, losing to tonight’s opponents Chelsea 2-0 at Wembley in 2015, and the sides meet again at the same venue here tonight.

Source: Nigel French

Maurizio Sarri has also not won a trophy in his managerial career as of yet. His side are currently four points adrift of Spurs in the Premier League after 21 games this season, but are still in command of a top four place as things stand.

Deride the League Cup as you wish, but you cannot deny both managers would fancy getting their first taste of silverware, even if securing Champions League football for next season is the number one priority for both men.

These sides have met once already this season, Spurs coming out 3-1 victors at Wembley with Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son getting on the scoresheet during an impressive win.

Kick-off is coming up in just over an hour’s time at 8pm.