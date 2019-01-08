Spurs welcome Chelsea to Wembley for the first leg of their League Cup semi-final.
On the other hand, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino said he was fairly satisfied with his side’s start to 2019, and that he still had the utmost respect for Chelsea as a top team ahead of tonight’s game.
“We’ve started the new year very well, with victories at Cardiff and Tranmere. We know very well that it’s going to be again 180 minutes, two legs,” he said speaking earlier this week.
“Chelsea are a great team, a team that will be tough to beat. The tie is 50/50. It will be a very exciting game. We hope to have the possibility to win and go to Stamford Bridge in a very good position.”
Tottenham were in fine form the last time these sides met with that one-sided win in November, and Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri knows his side will have to do a lot better tonight if they are to avoid a repeat of that 3-1 defeat.
“We need to approach this match in another way, because we lost the [last] match in the first 16 minutes,” he said. “They were really more aggressive than us, more determined than us.
“Now we know very well if we approach the same there’s no solution for us. I want to speak before about this, otherwise it’s useless to speak about tactics.”
So, today’s teams will line out as:
Tottenham: Gazzaniga, Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane.
Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Barkley, Willian, Hazard, Hudson-Odoi.
Let’s get started with the team news…
Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg between Tottenham and Chelsea at Wembley.
Mauricio Pochettino is one of the best managers in the Premier League but the absence of silverware has always been a stick to beat him with. Tonight he could potentially take a big step towards his first ever trophy.
He made it to the final of this competition five years ago, losing to tonight’s opponents Chelsea 2-0 at Wembley in 2015, and the sides meet again at the same venue here tonight.
Maurizio Sarri has also not won a trophy in his managerial career as of yet. His side are currently four points adrift of Spurs in the Premier League after 21 games this season, but are still in command of a top four place as things stand.
Deride the League Cup as you wish, but you cannot deny both managers would fancy getting their first taste of silverware, even if securing Champions League football for next season is the number one priority for both men.
These sides have met once already this season, Spurs coming out 3-1 victors at Wembley with Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son getting on the scoresheet during an impressive win.
Kick-off is coming up in just over an hour’s time at 8pm.
