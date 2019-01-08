This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Advantage Spurs in Carabao Cup semi-final as Kane's VAR-assisted penalty sees off Chelsea

Chelsea hit the post twice on Tuesday night but failed to find a breakthrough against Spurs.

By The42 Team Tuesday 8 Jan 2019, 9:57 PM
Spurs captain Harry Kane scored the decisive goal at Wembley.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Spurs captain Harry Kane scored the decisive goal at Wembley.
Spurs captain Harry Kane scored the decisive goal at Wembley.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

HARRY KANE KEPT his cool from the penalty spot to give Tottenham a 1-0 win in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final against rivals Chelsea.

Spurs surged to a thrilling 3-1 win in the most recent Premier League meeting between the sides but Wembley played host to a more cagey contest on this occasion.

Kepa Arrizabalaga’s ill-advised challenge on Kane allowed Tottenham to claim their slender advantage ahead of the return clash, as the England captain converted from 12 yards with typical aplomb.

N’Golo Kante hit the post for Chelsea, who controlled large spells of the second-half only to gain little change out of a miserly Spurs backline.

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - First Leg - Wembley Stadium Eden Hazard and Christian Eriksen in action at Wembley. Source: John Walton

Callum Hudson-Odoi brought a vibrancy to the Chelsea attack and forced Paulo Gazzaniga into a routine save before life became more complicated for the Spurs goalkeeper’s opposite number.

Kepa hared off his line as Kane chased Toby Alderweireld’s raking ball and, once a VAR referral confirmed the England captain was onside, a penalty and booking were inevitable.

Chelsea’s number one guessed correctly but could not redeem himself as Kane’s spot-kick beat him for pace.

The post twice came to Tottenham’s aid late in the first half, with Kante side-footing Marcos Alonso’s cross against Gazzaniga’s right-hand upright before Hudson-Odoi’s deflected cross also bounced to safety.

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - First Leg - Wembley Stadium Kane's 26th minute penalty gives Tottenham a one goal advantage to take to Stamford Bridge. Source: John Walton

Kane was unable to get the better of Kepa from further afield in the 52nd-minute – the Spain international making a superb stop from his 25-yard piledriver.

Kante tested Gazzaniga from similar range before Blues defender Andreas Christensen missed a glorious chance when Ross Barkley flicked on Eden Hazard’s corner.

Tottenham’s back-up goalkeeper dangerously fumbled an 86th-minute cross from Hazard, while a crunching stoppage-time challenge from Danny Rose left the full-back with an apparent hamstring injury as Mauricio Pochettino’s men held out.

