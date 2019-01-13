This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rashford strike downs Tottenham as Man United secure fifth Premier League win in a row

David de Gea produced a sublime display as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side made further ground on the top four.

By The42 Team Sunday 13 Jan 2019, 6:23 PM
59 minutes ago 13,591 Views 52 Comments
https://the42.ie/4437988
Rashford celebrates with team-mates after giving his side the lead.
Image: Mike Egerton
Rashford celebrates with team-mates after giving his side the lead.
Rashford celebrates with team-mates after giving his side the lead.
Image: Mike Egerton

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER passed his first real test as Manchester United caretaker manager as his side beat high-flying Tottenham 1-0 at Wembley on Sunday, with David de Gea playing a huge part.

Up against Mauricio Pochettino, the favourite to replace Jose Mourinho on a full-time basis at Old Trafford, Solskjaer’s team played vibrant football and just about did enough in a match of many chances, with De Gea’s display just as important as Marcus Rashford’s third goal in as many games.

United were a particular danger on the counter and it was no surprise to see them ultimately go ahead at the end of such of a move, with Rashford finishing after Paul Pogba’s excellent pass.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League - Wembley Stadium De Gea was named man-of-the-match for his impressive performance at Wembley. Source: John Walton

An open second half saw both teams create a raft of chances, but Hugo Lloris and the exceptional De Gea came out on top, with United moving level on 41 points with fifth-placed Arsenal as a result.

After a bright Spurs opening, United looked a threat on the break and went close twice before the 20th minute – Jesse Lingard firing wide of the top-right corner from 12 yards, before Anthony Martial tested Lloris from a tight angle.

Spurs lost Moussa Sissoko to a suspected groin injury after 43 minutes, and United broke the deadlock a few moments later – Pogba’s exquisite long ball releasing Rashford, who found the bottom-left corner from 18 yards.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League - Wembley Stadium Harry Kane and Victor Lindelof battle for the ball. Source: John Walton

Pochettino’s side looked re-energised at the start of the second half, with De Gea making crucial saves from Kane and Dele Alli within five minutes of the restart.

Still United threatened, however, with Pogba seeing a close-range effort tipped over by Lloris, before his controlled effort just inside the box in the 62nd minute forced a smart stop from the France goalkeeper.

De Gea was the star, though, producing a string of saves to keep Kane, Alli and Toby Alderweireld at bay and ensuring Solskjaer equalled Matt Busby’s record of winning his first five league games in charge of United.

