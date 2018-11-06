This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 6 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Harry Kane scores last-gasp double as Tottenham's Champions League dream stays alive at Wembley

Mauricio Pochettino’s men are still in the hunt to try and make it to the knockout stages.

By The42 Team Tuesday 6 Nov 2018, 10:22 PM
57 minutes ago 2,546 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4326737
Kane celebrates scoring his second for Tottenham at Wembley.
Image: Adam Davy
Kane celebrates scoring his second for Tottenham at Wembley.
Kane celebrates scoring his second for Tottenham at Wembley.
Image: Adam Davy

Harry Kane kept alive Tottenham’s bid to reach the Champions League knockout stages as the England striker’s late double inspired a dramatic 2-1 win over PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were only 12 minutes away from being eliminated as they struggled to recover from Luuk De Jong’s opener for PSV after 61 seconds at Wembley.

But England captain Kane came to the rescue with a predatory equaliser before heading the crucial last-gasp winner with the aid of a deflection off PSV’s Trent Sainsbury.

With two matches remaining, at home to Inter Milan on November 28 and away to Barcelona on December 11, Tottenham remain in third place in Group B.

Tottenham Hotspur v PSV Eindhoven - UEFA Champions League - Group B - Wembley Stadium Kane scored twice in the final 12 minutes of normal time to snatch a dramatic win. Source: Adam Davy

But the north London club are now just three points behind second-placed Inter and have their fate back in their own hands.

While Tottenham are far from certain to make the last 16, they could at least allow themselves a huge sigh of relief after staving off elimination at the group stage for the second time in three seasons.

Describing Tottenham’s campaign so far as “a weird season”, Pochettino has sought solace in the political drama House of Cards recently.

But life imitated art a little too much for Pochettino’s liking as Tottenham’s defence collapsed like a house in the second minute.

There were large swathes of empty seats around Wembley as Tottenham fans showed their frustration at their team’s spluttering European form.

The stay-aways appeared to have made the right choice when PSV took their shock lead.

De Jong had frustrated Tottenham with a late equaliser in the 2-2 draw between the teams last month and once again the PSV captain improved impossible to contain as he rose above three defenders to head home from Gaston Pereiro’s corner.

Tottenham Hotspur v PSV Eindhoven - UEFA Champions League - Group B - Wembley Stadium Luuk De Jong celebrates giving PSV the lead after two minutes. Source: Tim Goode

It was the quickest goal Tottenham had conceded in the Champions League, but the blow sparked them into mounting a sustained period of pressure on the PSV goal.

Dele Alli was back in the Tottenham line-up after missing their weekend win at Wolves through injury and the England midfielder almost made an immediate impact.

Pouncing on Davinson Sanchez’s knock down, Alli produced a back-heeled effort that was cleared off the line by Angelino.

Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane had shots deflected wide as Pochettino’s men monopolised possession.

Lucas Moura almost conjured an equaliser with a superb sprint through the heart of the PSV defence.

Moura’s initial shot was blocked by goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet before the Brazilian scuffed the rebound over the bar.

Zoet frustrated Tottenham again with a brilliant double save, keeping out Eriksen’s close-range shot, then scrambling to his feet to deny Alli from the follow-up before celebrating with a defiant fist-pump.

Alli lost another duel with Zoet soon after, this time watching in despair as the Dutch keeper pushed away his low drive.

It was the same story after the interval as Tottenham probed for a leveller, only for PSV to soak up the pressure in stoic fashion.

Tottenham Hotspur v PSV Eindhoven - UEFA Champions League - Group B - Wembley Stadium Tottenham must now win their final two group games at home to Inter Milan and away to Barcelona. Source: Tim Goode

As the tension mounted, Pochettino’s decision to take off the lively Moura was greeted with jeers from Tottenham fans.

But Tottenham kept pressing in composed style and Kane drilled a fierce strike that Zoet repelled at his near post.

Just as time was running out, Kane finally made Tottenham’s territorial dominance pay off in the 78th minute.

His physical presence won an aerial duel and when the ball fell to Fernando Llorente, the substitute teed up Kane for a clinical low strike that flashed past Zoet for his 12th goal in 14 Champions League appearances.

Donyell Malen almost curtailed the Tottenham celebrations, but his rocket from the edge of the area was pushed away by Paulo Gazzaniga.

It was a vital contribution from Gazzaniga as Kane poached Tottenham’s 89th-minute winner, rising to head home via a deflection off Sainsbury.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'I always liked to be the different one in school, supporting Ireland'
    'I always liked to be the different one in school, supporting Ireland'
    Kearney losing his fitness battle for Argentina after limited role in training
    Contepomi hopes Argentina show Jaguares traits against 'mature' Ireland
    CHICAGO
    Ringrose and Aki show spark but Henshaw primed for return against Pumas
    Ringrose and Aki show spark but Henshaw primed for return against Pumas
    O'Mahony fully fit but Argentina Test 'might be too soon' for Kearney
    Fearless Jordan Larmour lifts off with scintillating Chicago hat-trick
    FOOTBALL
    Leicester City helicopter crash victims had 'minimal opportunity' to escape, inquest hears
    Leicester City helicopter crash victims had 'minimal opportunity' to escape, inquest hears
    PSG appeal to CAS to stop Uefa's Financial Fair Play investigation
    Boca and River agree to prohibit away fans from Superclásico Libertadores final
    IRELAND
    'It's an honour': Conor Murray picks up Midi Olympique's World Player of the Year award
    'It's an honour': Conor Murray picks up Midi Olympique's World Player of the Year award
    Beirne's big outing in Chicago leaves Ireland spoiled in second row
    No excuses for Schmidt's Ireland as they aim to move up a gear for Pumas
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Good news for Liverpool fans in Group C as nothing can separate Napoli and PSG
    Good news for Liverpool fans in Group C as nothing can separate Napoli and PSG
    'He would accept that it's more difficult to play for England than for us'
    'Football has to stick together': Seamus Coleman explains reason for €5,000 donation to Sean Cox

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie