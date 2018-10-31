This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Uefa raise safety concerns over Wembley pitch ahead of Spurs' next CL game

Tottenham face PSV next week and Uefa say they will inspect the playing surface on Monday.

By The42 Team Wednesday 31 Oct 2018, 12:09 PM
1 hour ago 2,666 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4314727
The NFL markings were still visible on Monday night.
Image: Getty Images
The NFL markings were still visible on Monday night.
The NFL markings were still visible on Monday night.
Image: Getty Images

UEFA WILL INSPECT the Wembley pitch before allowing Tottenham’s Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven to go ahead on Tuesday.

The national stadium’s playing surface was left in a poor condition after the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars played the latest in a series of NFL games on it on Sunday.

Damage and the gridiron markings were visible when Spurs lost to City just 24 hours later, with the Londoners going down 1-0. 

And European football’s governing body remains concerned about its state with less than a week to go until Tottenham play PSV in their Group B game.

Uefa has reportedly asked for regular updates from the club over the condition of the pitch, telling Sky Sports News: “Uefa is closely monitoring the situation at the Wembley Stadium and working together with the club, the Football Association and the management of the stadium, to guarantee safe playing conditions for the upcoming Uefa Champions League match.”

The pitch will be inspected on Monday, though it is understood it will not be relaid.

Fans were quick to poke fun at the playing surface on Monday night and Pep Guardiola conceded its poor condition helped his City side beat Tottenham.

Erik Lamela had a good chance to equalise after Riyad Mahrez’s opener but was hampered by the uneven surface.

“Lamela had a clear chance and due to the grass they did not score,” Guardiola said. “If the grass is good, Lamela with his quality in his left foot is in a better position to score a goal.

“To play a football game in that pitch is not easy. That’s why there were many mistakes that usually should not happen.”

The game should have taken place on Sunday at the new White Hart Lane, but the stadium construction’s delay means Spurs remain at their temporary Wembley home.

A series of NFL matches have taken place there, with Sunday’s win for the Eagles the final fixture until next year.

Tottenham had aimed to move into their new stadium for the Premier League game with Liverpool in September.

That was put back to the game against Burnley on 15 December but it will not be ready for that either, with the clash with Manchester United on 13 January now targeted as the opener.

The42 Team

