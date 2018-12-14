Toulon complete double swoop for Etzebeth and Milner-Skudder

TOULON HAVE ANNOUNCED that Eben Etzebeth and Nehe Milner-Skudder will both join the club after next year’s World Cup.

Etzebeth will leave the Stormers to sign a two-year deal with the French club, while Milner-Skudder will commit for three years after his spell with the Hurricanes concludes.

A 27-year-old lock, Etzebeth has won 75 international caps since making his debut for South Africa in 2012.

At the age of 22, the former Springbok captain was nominated for the World Player of the Year award in 2013.

Milner-Skudder, who made his New Zealand debut in 2015, has scored 12 tries in 13 appearances for the All Blacks.

Six of those came as the 27-year-old full-back helped his country to win the World Cup.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Eddie O’Sullivan preview another big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: