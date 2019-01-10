'He bottled it': Watford captain Deeney charged over referee rant

Deeney scored in the 3-3 draw with Bournemouth.

Deeney scored in the 3-3 draw with Bournemouth.

WATFORD STRIKER TROY Deeney has been charged by the Football Association after his rant about referee David Coote.

Deeney was highly critical of Coote’s performance in Watford’s 3-3 draw at Bournemouth earlier this month.

He claimed in a BBC post-match interview the official had refused to make several key decisions, including not sending off Bournemouth’s Dan Gosling.

“(Watford’s) Abdoulaye Doucoure probably did get lucky (not to be sent off), but you can’t tell me that their boy (Dan Gosling) did not try to do Tom Cleverley,” Deeney said.

“They know it. We know. But the referee bottled it on a few occasions today.”

A statement on the FA’s Twitter account read: “Troy Deeney has been charged following post-match media comments he made about the appointed match referee for Watford’s game against Bournemouth on 2 January 2019.”

The FA added that Deeney has until 6pm on 15 January to respond to the charge.

Ahead of a huge weekend of Heineken Champions Cup action, Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey assess the provinces’ chances of putting a foot in the last eight:

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: