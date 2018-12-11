16-year-old Troy Parrott fires home as Spurs' young guns beat Barcelona

Updated 17.00

IRISH TEENAGER TROY Parrott’s star continues to rise, with the 16-year-old rattling the net as his Tottenham U19 side beat Barcelona 2-0 in the Uefa Youth League.

After a strong start from the North London outfit at Barca’s academy stadium, the Mini Estadi, the Dubliner finished off a sublime team move, slotting home to put the visitors on the front foot with 17 minutes played.

Parrott was a real shining light throughout, linking up brilliantly with fellow prodigy Paris Maghoma. Late on, he was replaced by the other goal-scorer, Rodel Richards, and received a rousing ovation from Spurs fans as he left the field.

They now progress to the next stage of the competition.

It’s been a crazy few days for Parrott, from travelling with the Spurs first team for Saturday night’s Leicester clash to reportedly training with them again last night at Camp Nou.

Here are today's teams in this UEFA Youth League match. Troy Parrott starts for Spurs after training with the first team last night at the Camp Nou across the road. pic.twitter.com/DcZIfuD2Qd — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) December 11, 2018

In the post-match press conference after Spurs’ 2-0 win over Leicester, Mauricio Pochettino spoke about Parrott when asked if he’d be comfortable throwing another youngster, Kyle Walker-Peters, into a big game:

“I think he’s ready to play,” he said, as quoted by football.london.

“All the players that we have in the squad, the younger ones like Oliver Skipp or Troy Parrott, who was involved today for the first time, it’s because they’re involved in the first team during days, during weeks, during months, and it’s only to give the possibility to play.

“I don’t doubt and I am not worried about players who are injured or don’t perform in their best, because we have another who can replace them. I promise we are going to win or lose with one or another.”

Parrott has been in superb form for Tottenham at underage level, impressing particularly in this league, with 12 goals in all competitions to his name now.

He has well and truly established himself as one of the most promising players in Irish football, impressing across the water since joining on a full-time basis from Belvedere in July.

Just watched Troy Parrott for 45 mins there in Euro youth league against Barca & got to say he is such a mature footballer for his age. Impressed me every time I’ve seen him play including in park for @BelvedereFCDub. Matter of time before we see him in 1st team. #coybig #spurs — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) December 11, 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: