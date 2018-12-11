This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
16-year-old Troy Parrott fires home as Spurs' young guns beat Barcelona

The Dublin teen’s fine form continues off the back of a huge few days.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 11 Dec 2018, 4:55 PM
53 minutes ago 3,120 Views 3 Comments
Troy Parrott (file pic).
Image: Simon Stacpoole/INPHO
Troy Parrott (file pic).
Troy Parrott (file pic).
Image: Simon Stacpoole/INPHO

Updated 17.00

IRISH TEENAGER TROY Parrott’s star continues to rise, with the 16-year-old rattling the net as his Tottenham U19 side beat Barcelona 2-0 in the Uefa Youth League.

After a strong start from the North London outfit at Barca’s academy stadium, the Mini Estadi, the Dubliner finished off a sublime team move, slotting home to put the visitors on the front foot with 17 minutes played.

Parrott was a real shining light throughout, linking up brilliantly with fellow prodigy Paris Maghoma. Late on, he was replaced by the other goal-scorer, Rodel Richards, and received a rousing ovation from Spurs fans as he left the field.

They now progress to the next stage of the competition.

It’s been a crazy few days for Parrott, from travelling with the Spurs first team for Saturday  night’s Leicester clash to reportedly training with them again last night at Camp Nou.

In the post-match press conference after Spurs’ 2-0 win over Leicester, Mauricio Pochettino spoke about Parrott when asked if he’d be comfortable throwing another youngster, Kyle Walker-Peters, into a big game:

“I think he’s ready to play,” he said, as quoted by football.london.

“All the players that we have in the squad, the younger ones like Oliver Skipp or Troy Parrott, who was involved today for the first time, it’s because they’re involved in the first team during days, during weeks, during months, and it’s only to give the possibility to play.

“I don’t doubt and I am not worried about players who are injured or don’t perform in their best, because we have another who can replace them. I promise we are going to win or lose with one or another.”

Parrott has been in superb form for Tottenham at underage level, impressing particularly in this league, with 12 goals in all competitions to his name now.

He has well and truly established himself as one of the most promising players in Irish football, impressing across the water since joining on a full-time basis from Belvedere in July.

