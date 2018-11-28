Irish youngster Troy Parrott rifles Spurs level with stunning Youth League finish against Inter Milan

"How about that for a finish?!"



Troy Parrott found the very top corner with an absolute beauty for Spurs in the UEFA Youth League 🙌



A precision strike from the Irishman ☘️ pic.twitter.com/oGvUKva88p — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 28, 2018

HE WAS NAME-CHECKED by Ireland’s new U21 manager Stephen Kenny as having “caught the eye” of late, and it’s little wonder when he’s pulling strikes like this out of the bag.

Tottenham forward Troy Parrott has this season been reproducing at club level some of the form which helped steer Ireland U19s to the Elite round of the Euros, and he was at it again today as he scorched home an equaliser against Inter Milan in the Uefa Youth League.

23 minutes into the fixture, with Spurs a goal down, the 16-year-old Dubliner trapped the ball at the edge of the Inter box and rifled one into the top right-hand corner.

Parrott has established himself as one of the most promising players in Irish football this season, consistently impressing at Spurs since joining on a full-time basis from Belvedere in July.

