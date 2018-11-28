This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 28 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish youngster Troy Parrott rifles Spurs level with stunning Youth League finish against Inter Milan

The 16-year-old former Belvedere forward has impressed for club and country this season.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 28 Nov 2018, 2:40 PM
2 hours ago 2,709 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4364820

HE WAS NAME-CHECKED by Ireland’s new U21 manager Stephen Kenny as having “caught the eye” of late, and it’s little wonder when he’s pulling strikes like this out of the bag.

Tottenham forward Troy Parrott has this season been reproducing at club level some of the form which helped steer Ireland U19s to the Elite round of the Euros, and he was at it again today as he scorched home an equaliser against Inter Milan in the Uefa Youth League.

23 minutes into the fixture, with Spurs a goal down, the 16-year-old Dubliner trapped the ball at the edge of the Inter box and rifled one into the top right-hand corner.

Parrott has established himself as one of the most promising players in Irish football this season, consistently impressing at Spurs since joining on a full-time basis from Belvedere in July.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

Watch: 16-year-old Tottenham youngster’s hat-trick helps seal qualification for Ireland U19s

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    November Report Card: How the world's top 10 are shaping up for Japan 2019
    November Report Card: How the world's top 10 are shaping up for Japan 2019
    Outstanding November tees Ireland up superbly for Schmidt's final year
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    FOOTBALL
    'He will be a massive player in the future for Liverpool and he is already'
    'He will be a massive player in the future for Liverpool and he is already'
    Boca Juniors go on strike over Copa Libertadores final
    Mourinho defends controversial reaction to Rashford miss
    DUNDALK
    One of Stephen Kenny's first signings has given Dundalk a timely boost
    One of Stephen Kenny's first signings has given Dundalk a timely boost
    6 possible candidates to take over as Dundalk manager
    'He’d give out to you more so for playing a safe pass than trying a risky one and giving it away'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football
    Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football
    'Hell yeah I'm angry!' - Lukaku on 10-minute chat with Mourinho when told he'd been dropped
    Hughes praises Obafemi's 'great' performance in first Southampton start
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'If they play against a half-decent team there they get beat tonight'
    'If they play against a half-decent team there they get beat tonight'
    Mourinho sends message to 'lovers' after preserving perfect Champions League record
    Late Fellaini winner sees Man United qualify for Champions League knockout stages

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie