Troy Parrott travels with Spurs senior team for tonight's Leicester clash

IRISH TEENAGER TROY Parrott will travel with the Tottenham senior squad for tonight’s clash with Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

The Irish Independent this morning reported that the 16-year-old is unlikely to be included in the matchday squad, but has been handed a boost by Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino after joining the club in the summer.

Parrott has been in fine form for Tottenham at underage level, impressing particularly in the UEFA Youth League.

"How about that for a finish?!"



Troy Parrott found the very top corner with an absolute beauty for Spurs in the UEFA Youth League 🙌



A precision strike from the Irishman ☘️ pic.twitter.com/oGvUKva88p — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 28, 2018 Source: Football on BT Sport /Twitter

His two goals against Leicester last Saturday brought his tally to 11 goals in all competitions for the London side.

The Dubliner has established himself as one of the most promising players in Irish football, impressing since joining on a full-time basis from Belvedere in July.

Having already been name-checked by Ireland U21 manager and future senior boss, Stephen Kenny, Parrott’s performances as part of the Ireland U19 side helped Tom Mohan’s side reach the Elite round of the Euros.

He has continued his rise under the watchful eye of Tottenham U18 coach, Matt Wells and has shown a clinical streak in front of goal.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview a big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: