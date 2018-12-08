This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 8 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Troy Parrott travels with Spurs senior team for tonight's Leicester clash

The Irish teenager has impressed at underage level for Tottenham this season, scoring 11 times for the London side.

By Cian Roche Saturday 8 Dec 2018, 1:43 PM
12 minutes ago 471 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4383580
Ireland underage star, Troy Parrott.
Image: Simon Stacpoole/INPHO
Ireland underage star, Troy Parrott.
Ireland underage star, Troy Parrott.
Image: Simon Stacpoole/INPHO

IRISH TEENAGER TROY Parrott will travel with the Tottenham senior squad for tonight’s clash with Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

The Irish Independent this morning reported that the 16-year-old is unlikely to be included in the matchday squad, but has been handed a boost by Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino after joining the club in the summer.

Parrott has been in fine form for Tottenham at underage level, impressing particularly in the UEFA Youth League.

His two goals against Leicester last Saturday brought his tally to 11 goals in all competitions for the London side.

The Dubliner has established himself as one of the most promising players in Irish football, impressing since joining on a full-time basis from Belvedere in July.

Having already been name-checked by Ireland U21 manager and future senior boss, Stephen Kenny, Parrott’s performances as part of the Ireland U19 side helped Tom Mohan’s side reach the Elite round of the Euros.

He has continued his rise under the watchful eye of Tottenham U18 coach, Matt Wells and has shown a clinical streak in front of goal.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview a big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    FOOTBALL
    Banners, tickets and more - John Delaney holds 'clear-the-air' talks with Irish supporter groups
    Banners, tickets and more - John Delaney holds 'clear-the-air' talks with Irish supporter groups
    Mandzukic header settles tight Derby d'Italia as Juve equal PSG's European season record
    Congo Brazzaville emerges as unlikely candidate to host 2019 African Nations Cup
    LEINSTER
    Leinster bid to put European defence back on winning track in Bath
    Leinster bid to put European defence back on winning track in Bath
    Leavy starts at 8 as Leinster hand 12 shirt to Reid for Bath trip
    'Any time there is medication involved everyone needs to be very, very cautious'
    LIVERPOOL
    LIVE: Bournemouth v Liverpool, Premier League
    LIVE: Bournemouth v Liverpool, Premier League
    Liverpool could recall Derby youngster from loan in January
    Is Jose Mourinho's management style out of date?
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Tottenham has given me valueâ - Pochettino dismisses Manchester United rumours
    'Tottenham has given me value’ - Pochettino dismisses Manchester United rumours
    Pochettino responds to Tottenham star's questioning of Spurs' presence at Wembley
    Jack Grealish not bothered about missing out on €28 million Tottenham move

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie