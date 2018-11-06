16-year-old Ireland striker Troy Parrott scores for Tottenham in Uefa Youth League against PSV

Parrott in action for Tottenham in Eindhoven on Tuesday afternoon.

Parrott in action for Tottenham in Eindhoven on Tuesday afternoon.

IRELAND UNDERAGE INTERNATIONAL Troy Parrott scored again for Tottenham on Tuesday afternoon, notching a late second in their 2-0 win against PSV in the Uefa Youth League.

Parrott joined the London club from Belvedere five months ago and has impressed for both club and country ever since sealing a move to the Premier League giants.

The 16-year-old has been a standout performer for Colin O’Brien’s Ireland U17 side over the last year and was a key member of the team which made it all the way to the quarter-finals of the Uefa U17 European Championships.

The former Belvo striker signed his first contract with Spurs in July after netting three goals during last summer’s Euros campaign.

On Tuesday his side went ahead in Eindhoven thanks to Malachi Walcott, with Parrott sealing the win with another in the 92nd minute from close range.

The player was bizarrely sent off for a second yellow card against Inter Milan in September, in a game which pitted the forward against Clare-born defender Ryan Nolan, who captained the Nerazzurri.

Parrott recently scored a 27-minute hat-trick as the Ireland defeated the Faroe Islands 3-0 in a Uefa U19s European Championship qualifier last month.

Troy Parrott on the mark for Tottenham in @UEFAYouthLeague today. Ryan Nolan captained Inter against Barcelona. Irish eligible Jamie Bowden played for Spurs with Irish eligible Liam Coyle starting for Liverpool in same competition. — Stephen Finn (@FutsalFinn) November 6, 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: