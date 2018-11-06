This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
16-year-old Ireland striker Troy Parrott scores for Tottenham in Uefa Youth League against PSV

The Dubliner has impressed since joining the London club from Belvedere in July.

By Aaron Gallagher Tuesday 6 Nov 2018, 5:01 PM
1 hour ago 2,085 Views 2 Comments
Parrott in action for Tottenham in Eindhoven on Tuesday afternoon.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
IRELAND UNDERAGE INTERNATIONAL Troy Parrott scored again for Tottenham on Tuesday afternoon, notching a late second in their 2-0 win against PSV in the Uefa Youth League. 

Parrott joined the London club from Belvedere five months ago and has impressed for both club and country ever since sealing a move to the Premier League giants.

The 16-year-old has been a standout performer for Colin O’Brien’s Ireland U17 side over the last year and was a key member of the team which made it all the way to the quarter-finals of the Uefa U17 European Championships.

The former Belvo striker signed his first contract with Spurs in July after netting three goals during last summer’s Euros campaign.

On Tuesday his side went ahead in Eindhoven thanks to Malachi Walcott, with Parrott sealing the win with another in the 92nd minute from close range.

The player was bizarrely sent off for a second yellow card against Inter Milan in September, in a game which pitted the forward against Clare-born defender Ryan Nolan, who captained the Nerazzurri.

Parrott recently scored a 27-minute hat-trick as the Ireland defeated the Faroe Islands 3-0 in a Uefa U19s European Championship qualifier last month.

