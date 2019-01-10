This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 10 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tuchel slams PSG arrogance after shock loss

The German coach took issue with his team’s attitude following a defeat at the hands of Guingamp.

By The42 Team Thursday 10 Jan 2019, 12:12 AM
42 minutes ago 752 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4432389
PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel.
PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel.
PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel.

THOMAS TUCHEL BLAMED over-confidence as the catalyst of Paris Saint-Germain’s shock Coupe de la Ligue exit at the hands of Guingamp.

Holders PSG succumbed to Marcus Thuram’s 93rd-minute spot-kick after giving away three penalties in a dramatic 2-1 quarter-final defeat at Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

An action-packed second half saw Thuram blaze over from 12 yards moments prior to Neymar’s opener. Then, Juan Bernat’s tangle with Marcus Coco enabled Yeni N’Gbakoto to equalise by sending Alphonse Areola the wrong way.

Young Guingamp striker Thuram overcame his earlier anguish to remove PSG’s grip on the trophy, the Ligue 1 champions having won the competition in each of the previous five seasons.

“I do not know if it’s deserved, we had a lot of chances,” Tuchel said of the loss in an interview with Canal+.

“We played honestly with too much confidence. It’s hard to lose this match with three penalties. It’s a bit weird.

“The second seems questionable. There was nothing [there], it is a [normal] contact between the two players. They entered our box three times and won three penalties.

“We didn’t play with the necessary hunger. We lost the possibility of winning a trophy tonight.

“But in each defeat, there are things you can learn. It’s hard, but it’s necessary to keep growing, I hope it’s just an accident.

“We have to play with more consistency, we didn’t put the right ingredients in. We were too relaxed.”

Thomas Meunier and Thilo Kehrer were the other PSG players to concede spot-kicks as Tuchel’s men, 13 points clear in Ligue 1, proved the architects of their second defeat in all competitions in 2018-19.

Guingamp head coach Jocelyn Gourvennec was left struggling to make sense of the triumph, having witnessed three goals and three penalties in the final 30 minutes.

“We never know what to expect here, they often put up heavy scores and very quickly,” Gourvennec said.

“With Guingamp or [my former club] Bordeaux, it’s always been complicated here for me. I don’t really know what happened. We managed to get them into trouble.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    FOOTBALL
    Tuchel slams PSG arrogance after shock loss
    Tuchel slams PSG arrogance after shock loss
    'We wished we could get 10, maybe next time'
    Chelsea links to €55 million-rated Bournemouth star a 'huge compliment'
    CHELSEA
    'Eden Hazard is too good for this Chelsea team'
    'Eden Hazard is too good for this Chelsea team'
    Higuain could be on his way to the Premier League after Chelsea 'agree terms'
    As it happened: Tottenham vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup semi-final first leg
    LEINSTER
    'Big players rise to these big occasions': Leinster ready for toughest test
    'Big players rise to these big occasions': Leinster ready for toughest test
    A new Laochra Gael series, Jump Girls racing documentary, live rugby and soccer coverage
    Connacht confirm Kelleher departure amid reports of Leinster return
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool to recall Wales teenager early from loan spell
    Liverpool to recall Wales teenager early from loan spell
    Man City put 9 past Burton Albion to keep quadruple dream alive
    Defoe eager to create 'something special' with Gerrard at Rangers

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie