Southampton shade, banners at the Aviva and more tweets of the week

1. The GAA going global
2. Southampton Shade
3. Rafael van der Vaart
4. No ‘golden handshake’ here
5. COYGIG
6. Unlikely banner at the Aviva Stadium
7. Don’t say it
8. Welcome Michael
9. DJ Killer
Woke up this morning to this!— Ciarán Kilkenny (@CKKilkenny93) November 17, 2018
Great to see @officialgaa Gaelic games being promoted in India 🇮🇳 I🇮🇪 🙈 I hear Dr Vivek big Dubs fan pic.twitter.com/talGTRBJ8L
Careful Harry doesn’t leave you halfway through to join @bbcstrictly 🙄 #saintsfc https://t.co/j8s03vC5tQ— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 12, 2018
Oh I should’ve never announced my retirement... pic.twitter.com/wKOs8fSKnQ— Rafael van der Vaart (@rafvdvaart) November 13, 2018
Premier League chairman Richard Scudamore leaving at the end of the season. All 20 Premier League clubs have been asked to contribute 250k as a farewell present. £5mil total.— Paddy Power (@paddypower) November 13, 2018
For a man reportedly earning £2.5mil per year.
I got a €20 petrol voucher when I left my last job.
So if any of you didn't manage to get your paws on #IREvNZL tickets for this weekend but are still craving some live rugby. @IrishRugby women's team take on USA this Sunday at Energia park. KO 1pm. #showyourstripes, not your stars and stripes... #coygig— Jenny Murphy (@jennymurphy045) November 13, 2018
Aviva banner “Free Steven Avery”. You make the banner & we will tweet it. @lifeafterten @Newsweek @BBCBreaking @SkyNewsAust @guardian @Telegraph @STAR @MakingAMurderer pic.twitter.com/OmTnPmbL4m— Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) November 16, 2018
*victorious GAA player after 28 point win*— Darach Honan (@TheDuck90) November 16, 2018
Don't say it
Don't say it
Don't say it
Don't say it
Don't say it
Lookit, we knew we were in for a serious battle today but we've a great bunch of lads and we got rub of green this time.
All in🇮🇪☘️ pic.twitter.com/R00hcfFn9a— Michael (@michaelobafemi_) November 15, 2018
Watch this space... @AIBIreland @GrooveArmada #BackingDoing #elrow #groovearmada 🎧 pic.twitter.com/b9aKzkg3Tz— Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) November 16, 2018
