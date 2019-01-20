James Milner gets sent off by his old primary school teacher and more Tweets of the Week

1. Bielsa ain’t going no-where, according to Leeds

2. A Cork legend calls it a day

Imagine winning 11 All Ireland medals, and playing every minute of each of the finals to claim ‘em...



A player who epitomises all that is great about football; an absolute legend, on the pitch and off it.



Comhghairdeas @BridStackie on an incredible career - HAPPY RETIREMENT!❤️ pic.twitter.com/9kJo7HRvYG — Elaine Buckley (@ElaineBucko) January 13, 2019

3. Andy Murray is retiring. Or is he?

Interviewer: "Congrats on a great career"



Murray: "I might not be finished yet"



Interviewer: "It's over"



Murray: "But I might not b.."



Interviewer: "HERE'S A MONTAGE TO END YOUR CAREER! (please cry now)" — Dan Dawson (@DanDartsDawson) January 14, 2019

4. Where else would you get it…

Clubs have to get creative to raise money and @CorduffGAA are no different. Interesting to see what sort of money number five gets ⚰️ pic.twitter.com/3cTV6ED8qy — Donnchadh Boyle (@depboyle) January 16, 2019

5. Who needs modern technology?

Hawkeye comes to Wexford! (Sort of!)



Unofficial Hawkeye 'in operation' during the Bord na Mona Walsh Cup Final match between Wexford and Galway at Bellefield in Enniscorthy this afternoon.



📸 @SportsfilePOM https://t.co/YtR0NvBLJE pic.twitter.com/ztfa558AmI — Sportsfile (@sportsfile) January 19, 2019

6. James Milner got shown a red card by his old teacher Jon Moss this weekend

This is incredible. James Milner was sent off by Jonathan Moss yesterday, his former primary school teacher and coach.



Pic via: @chrisfozard pic.twitter.com/ei8T6RuOhE — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) January 20, 2019

7. He looks great in green

8. Recognition

The Rena Buckely box off Washington Street was removed (we assume by a crazed @CorkCamogie fan who is using it as a sideboard in their suiting room) so today she has been painted closer to the city centre - just off Patrick Street at St. Peter & Paul's. Yeeoo! #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/My6SCjZlZ5 — PROC (@cork) January 18, 2019

9. The gaffer turns 50

Happy Birthday to Steve Staunton, who turns 50 today.



That left peg was an absolute zinger.pic.twitter.com/I2Wfa8MOZs — Proper Football (@sid_lambert) January 19, 2019

10. Never give up

