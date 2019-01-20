James Milner gets sent off by his old primary school teacher and more Tweets of the Week

1. Bielsa ain’t going no-where, according to Leeds
January 16, 2019
2. A Cork legend calls it a day
Imagine winning 11 All Ireland medals, and playing every minute of each of the finals to claim ‘em...— Elaine Buckley (@ElaineBucko) January 13, 2019
A player who epitomises all that is great about football; an absolute legend, on the pitch and off it.
Comhghairdeas @BridStackie on an incredible career - HAPPY RETIREMENT!❤️ pic.twitter.com/9kJo7HRvYG
3. Andy Murray is retiring. Or is he?
Interviewer: "Congrats on a great career"— Dan Dawson (@DanDartsDawson) January 14, 2019
Murray: "I might not be finished yet"
Interviewer: "It's over"
Murray: "But I might not b.."
Interviewer: "HERE'S A MONTAGE TO END YOUR CAREER! (please cry now)"
4. Where else would you get it…
Clubs have to get creative to raise money and @CorduffGAA are no different. Interesting to see what sort of money number five gets ⚰️ pic.twitter.com/3cTV6ED8qy— Donnchadh Boyle (@depboyle) January 16, 2019
5. Who needs modern technology?
Hawkeye comes to Wexford! (Sort of!)— Sportsfile (@sportsfile) January 19, 2019
Unofficial Hawkeye 'in operation' during the Bord na Mona Walsh Cup Final match between Wexford and Galway at Bellefield in Enniscorthy this afternoon.
📸 @SportsfilePOM https://t.co/YtR0NvBLJE pic.twitter.com/ztfa558AmI
6. James Milner got shown a red card by his old teacher Jon Moss this weekend
This is incredible. James Milner was sent off by Jonathan Moss yesterday, his former primary school teacher and coach.— DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) January 20, 2019
Pic via: @chrisfozard pic.twitter.com/ei8T6RuOhE
7. He looks great in green
Happy birthday to Ireland international @_DeclanRice! 🇮🇪 #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/z4hcYYWTik— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) January 14, 2019
8. Recognition
The Rena Buckely box off Washington Street was removed (we assume by a crazed @CorkCamogie fan who is using it as a sideboard in their suiting room) so today she has been painted closer to the city centre - just off Patrick Street at St. Peter & Paul's. Yeeoo! #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/My6SCjZlZ5— PROC (@cork) January 18, 2019
9. The gaffer turns 50
Happy Birthday to Steve Staunton, who turns 50 today.— Proper Football (@sid_lambert) January 19, 2019
That left peg was an absolute zinger.pic.twitter.com/I2Wfa8MOZs
10. Never give up
#10yearchallengue never give up 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/XnQgs9FG9O— John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) January 17, 2019
Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:
COMMENTS (1)