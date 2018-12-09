'Bean an D’or', Ghaoth Dobhair celebrations, AC Milan in Athlone and more Tweets of the Week

1. AC Milan in St Mel’s Park in the European Cup

I thought the story of AC Milan players stepping off the coach in Athlone, getting their Italian leather shoes dirty back in '75, was exaggerated... until I saw this picture... https://t.co/6FQ4kzdCcn — Stephen Bennett (@stebenn15) December 8, 2018

2. History made at Croke Park

On a day when your babysitter goes on to score the first point by a ladies footballer in Croke Park. Congrats on your @LadiesFootball Hall of Fame Award Marie @Crottywall pic.twitter.com/YPTiML31ik — Michelle Ryan (@Shelz1218) December 2, 2018

3. Kings of Ulster

4. Baby face at Bournemouth

Sky doing a feature which includes footage of Eddie Howe from ten years ago. "Look at the state of me - I look so young" he says. Camera cuts back to him today, looking exactly the same. — Nick Miller (@NickMiller79) December 8, 2018

5. ‘Ah howya Buddy…’

6. He wants, he takes

7. The colours, the synth!

Pete Shelley's Tour de France masterpiece pic.twitter.com/kmkjodX0C0 — James Dart (@James_Dart) December 6, 2018

8. It actually has a ring to it

Opportunity missed : naming the @LadiesFootball player of the year award the “Bean an D’or” #BallonDor



......🚪🚶🏽‍♀️ — Noëlle Healy (@NoelleHealy) December 5, 2018

9. Ghaoth Dobhair call-out videos

10. ‘Hope he comes out less of a f****** idiot…’

