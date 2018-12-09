'Bean an D’or', Ghaoth Dobhair celebrations, AC Milan in Athlone and more Tweets of the Week

1. AC Milan in St Mel’s Park in the European Cup
I thought the story of AC Milan players stepping off the coach in Athlone, getting their Italian leather shoes dirty back in '75, was exaggerated... until I saw this picture... https://t.co/6FQ4kzdCcn— Stephen Bennett (@stebenn15) December 8, 2018
2. History made at Croke Park
On a day when your babysitter goes on to score the first point by a ladies footballer in Croke Park. Congrats on your @LadiesFootball Hall of Fame Award Marie @Crottywall pic.twitter.com/YPTiML31ik— Michelle Ryan (@Shelz1218) December 2, 2018
3. Kings of Ulster
Kings of Ulster🇳🇬💚🇳🇬💚🇳🇬💚 pic.twitter.com/A4xuVbuwET— Kevin Cassidy (@KCASS7) December 2, 2018
4. Baby face at Bournemouth
Sky doing a feature which includes footage of Eddie Howe from ten years ago. "Look at the state of me - I look so young" he says. Camera cuts back to him today, looking exactly the same.— Nick Miller (@NickMiller79) December 8, 2018
5. ‘Ah howya Buddy…’
‘He’s tall for his age’ @RahenyGAA pic.twitter.com/m6M8eXgv10— Brian Fenton (@BrianFenton08) December 8, 2018
6. He wants, he takes
"FELLAINI MISS HAIR. FELLAINI SAD" pic.twitter.com/el6tXoqDKZ— MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) December 6, 2018
7. The colours, the synth!
Pete Shelley's Tour de France masterpiece pic.twitter.com/kmkjodX0C0— James Dart (@James_Dart) December 6, 2018
8. It actually has a ring to it
Opportunity missed : naming the @LadiesFootball player of the year award the “Bean an D’or” #BallonDor— Noëlle Healy (@NoelleHealy) December 5, 2018
......🚪🚶🏽♀️
9. Ghaoth Dobhair call-out videos
@CorofinGAA pic.twitter.com/1UnK6yBzj4— Niall Friel (@niallfriel96) December 4, 2018
10. ‘Hope he comes out less of a f****** idiot…’
From Mary Hannigan's football round-up in @IrishTimesSport pic.twitter.com/NGEP6LDzCZ— Joe Culley 📝 (@TheRealCulls) December 3, 2018
Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview a big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.
Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud
Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:
COMMENTS