This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 9 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Bean an D’or', Ghaoth Dobhair celebrations, AC Milan in Athlone and more Tweets of the Week

Here’s the best of what the world of sport had to offer on Twitter over the past seven days.

By The42 Team Sunday 9 Dec 2018, 10:30 AM
59 minutes ago 1,360 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4384229

1. AC Milan in St Mel’s Park in the European Cup

2. History made at Croke Park

3. Kings of Ulster

4. Baby face at Bournemouth

5. ‘Ah howya Buddy…’

6. He wants, he takes

7. The colours, the synth!

8. It actually has a ring to it

9. Ghaoth Dobhair call-out videos

10. ‘Hope he comes out less of a f****** idiot…’

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview a big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Ferdinand: Man Unitedâs 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    Ferdinand: Man United’s 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    FOOTBALL
    Chelsea and Metropolitan Police investigating alleged racial abuse against Raheem Sterling
    Chelsea and Metropolitan Police investigating alleged racial abuse against Raheem Sterling
    Mo Salah gives man-of-the-match award to James Milner as tribute for 500th appearance
    Messi dazzles with two brilliant free kicks as Barcelona demolish Espanyol in Catalan derby
    LEINSTER
    James Ryan man of the match again as Leinster battle to satisfying win
    James Ryan man of the match again as Leinster battle to satisfying win
    Academy prop Eric O'Sullivan shining with opportunity in Ulster
    Sexton's calf a concern as Leinster emerge from 'mixed' display with victory
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Son Heung-min stunner buoys Tottenham for Barcelona mission as Leicester fall flat
    Son Heung-min stunner buoys Tottenham for Barcelona mission as Leicester fall flat
    'He has the potential to be a fantastic player': Mourinho challenges Pogba to improve mentality
    Kante and Luiz on target as Chelsea stun Guardiola's champions with seismic win
    CONNACHT
    Friend's Connacht building momentum and vital squad depth
    Friend's Connacht building momentum and vital squad depth
    Connacht weather the Galway storm to get European campaign back on track
    'It's an exciting time. There's a great buzz around Galway and within the camp'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie