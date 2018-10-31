This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 31 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bleyendaal to captain Munster on long-awaited injury return in South Africa

The out-half will make his first senior appearance in eight months against the Cheetahs this weekend.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 31 Oct 2018, 2:47 PM
15 minutes ago 484 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4315285

TYLER BLEYENDAAL WILL make his long-awaited return from injury in Munster’s Guinness Pro14 clash against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Sunday, eight months after his last senior appearance.

The Kiwi out-half will also captain the southern province in the round nine fixture at the Toyota Stadium [KO 2.45pm, eir Sport/Premier Sport], as Johann van Graan’s side search for their first away win of the campaign. 

Johann van Graan and Tyler Bleyendaal Johann van Graan and Tyler Bleyendaal in Johannesburg this morning. Source: Dom Barnardt/INPHO

Bleyendaal has been sidelined since undergoing neck surgery back in March and after featuring for the Munster A team in the Celtic Cup earlier this month, was included in van Graan’s 27-man travelling party to South Africa this week.

The 28-year-old has been dogged by neck injuries since signing for Munster in January 2015 with this being his second lengthy stint out but Bleyendaal’s return to fitness provides the province with a huge boost. 

The former Crusaders and New Zealand U20 playmaker will start against the Cheetahs this weekend, with van Graan confirming he will skipper the side on his return.

“It’s brilliant to have him back,” the head coach said at the team hotel in Johannesburg. 

“He played 30 minutes for the A team against Leinster a few weeks ago and we have been monitoring him the whole time, he is itching to go. He will start this weekend and he will also be the captain, something he has done before for Munster.

It’s great to have him back in a leadership role and it’s great to have a quality player back who has been out for a really long time.

After arriving in Joburg on Tuesday afternoon, the Munster squad had their first on-field session of the week this morning ahead of Sunday’s game.

Sammy Arnold, who travelled with Munster and not Joe Schmidt’s Ireland to Chicago, is following the return to play protocols after undergoing a HIA during the dramatic victory over Glasgow. 

On the injury front, Dan Goggin has seen a specialist after suffering a knee injury in the Heineken Champions Cup win over Gloucester and will continue his rehab with the medical staff for the ‘next number of weeks.’

Tommy O’Donnell (ankle) and Rhys Marshall (hamstring), meanwhile, are among the group of injured players who remained in Limerick and are being treated for their respective ‘medium-term’ injuries. 

Billy Holland didn’t travel to South Africa for personal reasons.

Jaco Taute (knee), Stephen Fitzgerald (foot), Liam O’Connor (knee), Conor Oliver (toe), Jack O’Donoghue (knee), Dave O’Callaghan (foot), Conor Murray (neck), James Hart (knee), Chris Farrell (knee), Ronan O’Mahony (ankle), Calvin Nash (ankle) remain unavailable.  

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    'Even if Johnny Sexton isn't here, Ireland are a very good team'
    'Even if Johnny Sexton isn't here, Ireland are a very good team'
    Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities
    'People have their own opinions. You can't hide from it... I have thick skin'
    FOOTBALL
    Chelsea coach Ianni fined Â£6,000 after touchline clash with Mourinho
    Chelsea coach Ianni fined £6,000 after touchline clash with Mourinho
    Gareth Bale's agent hits back after El Clasico criticism
    'It's worst for my mother and my sisters. They are stunned' - Ronaldo's family 'very angry' over rape allegation
    IRELAND
    Declan Rice nearing England switch after further Southgate talks - reports
    Declan Rice nearing England switch after further Southgate talks - reports
    Ireland not ruling Conor Murray out of sensational return to face the All Blacks
    Ireland injury concerns ease ahead of Schmidt's delayed arrival in Chicago
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Wilfried Zaha reveals racist abuse and death threats
    Wilfried Zaha reveals racist abuse and death threats
    7 managers who could succeed Julen Lopetegui as Real Madrid boss
    Leicester's game at Cardiff to go ahead after tragic death of owner Vichai

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie