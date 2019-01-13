Tyrone and Armagh to meet in McKenna Cup decider after victories today

ARMAGH AND TYRONE will meet in the McKenna Cup final after both sides won their respective semi-finals today.

Rory Grugan kicked a late winner for Kieran McGeeney’s men, who were 0-14 to 1-10 winners over Donegal in Healy Park.

Jason McGee netted a first-half goal for Donegal, but 0-4 from Niall Grimley and a three-point haul from Stefan Campbell helped Armagh to victory.

Tyrone had three points to spare over Derry in the other last four clash, prevailing on a scoreline of 0-14 to 1-8. Peter Harte top-scored for the Red Hand with five points, despite only arriving off the bench at the interval.

Patrick Coney goaled for Derry in the 44th minute to give them a one-point lead, but Tyrone finished far stronger with Harte to the fore.

