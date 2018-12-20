Man of the match for Coney on Tyrone return as young star Canavan makes scoring debut

DARRAGH CANAVAN, SON of Red Hand legend Peter, made his senior debut for Tyrone in tonight’s 0-20 to 0-11 win over Derry in the opening round of the Dr McKenna Cup.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the finest prospects to emerge from the county in recent years and he made his bow as a 45th-minute replacement for David Mulgrew.

He clipped over a fine individual score near the end of the nine-point victory.

Kyle Coney, who made his first appearance for Tyrone in four years, enjoyed a strong game from centre-forward. The 2008 All-Ireland MFC champion kicked a long-range score and was awarded man of the match for his display.

Tyrone led by two points after a tight opening half, but surged clear after the break.

Darren McCurry was another player to make his return to the Tyrone jersey and he slotted over five points in an impressive performance.

Meanwhile, in the O’Byrne Cup tonight Wexford ran out 2-13 to 1-11 winners against Laois.

Robert Frayne hit the net for the Model County just before the break and Niall Hughes bagged their second goal after 60 minutes.

That left Wexford 2-10 to 0-9 ahead and although Laois scored a late goal through Michael Keogh, Wexford were not to be denied victory.

