This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Tuesday 29 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tyrone lacked 'a bit of balls' in league defeat to Kerry - O'Sullivan

The 2009 All-Ireland winning captain suggested that the Ulster side were ‘happier to take the safer option.’

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 5:55 PM
1 hour ago 1,654 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4465596
Kerry's Jack Barry tackling Pete Harte of Tyrone on Sunday.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Kerry's Jack Barry tackling Pete Harte of Tyrone on Sunday.
Kerry's Jack Barry tackling Pete Harte of Tyrone on Sunday.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

RETIRED KERRY STAR Darran O’Sullivan says All-Ireland finalists Tyrone lacked “a bit of balls” in their defeat to the Kingdom last weekend.

Kerry opened their Allianz football league campaign with a four-point win over their Ulster rivals on Sunday to give manager Peter Keane a winning start to his time in charge.

O’Sullivan believed that the poor weather conditions in Killarney would suit Tyrone’s defensive style of play, but was disappointed with their performance which produced just two points from play throughout the tie.

He also criticised their decision-making on the ball and suggested that there was fear in their play.

“I don’t reckon they’ll be that bad again,” said O’Sullivan, who is a GAA Ambassador with Paddy Power News.

“It just didn’t happen for a couple of their bigger players. Fellas were afraid to take a chance and kick ball at times.

They’d get to a point where you’d need some creativity, or a bit of balls, and really to go for the kick. But too many of them were happier to hand-pass the ball because it was a safer option.

“Tyrone had the wind in the first half and their reluctance to kick the ball was frightening. On the occasions they did do it, their basic skills were poor and they had an inability to pull it off.

“I got up to a high vantage point to watch the game, a perfect view, and the movement in the Tyrone full-forward line was awful.

The 2009 All-Ireland winning captain added:

“Kerry’s defence was unbelievably well organised on Sunday. They were fit, strong and tenacious in the tackle, a really good unit. And there was someone always there to snuff out the danger. At no stage did I feel that Tyrone would open them up.”

Keith Higgins with Donie Smith Donie Smith tries to wrestle the ball from Mayo's Keith Higgins. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Elsewhere in Division 1, Roscommon’s Donie Smith could be facing retrospective punishment for an apparent eye-gouging on Mayo’s Keith Higgins during the clash of the Connacht sides on Saturday.

O’Sullivan indicated that he was a victim of a similar incident during his career and insisted that the GAA must take a stronger stance to eliminate it from the game.

“Stuff like eye-gouging and fingers into the mouth must be stamped out. It looks awful and the GAA are going to have to be strong on it.

“I’m sure he’s probably regretting it now, but I reckon he’s in trouble. You don’t want to see anyone suspended and missing game time, but when you make an error of judgement like that you have to pay the price.

“There has to be consequences, otherwise what’s to stop someone else doing it.”

zeebs23

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.

Buy tickets

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Pochettino offers extensive clarification on claim that winning cups 'only builds your ego'
    Pochettino offers extensive clarification on claim that winning cups 'only builds your ego'
    Chelsea's 18-year-old star winger will not leave despite transfer rumours, says Sarri
    Reds defender Van Dijk emerges as a doubt through illness
    IRELAND
    'We can't fall in love with ourselves and think it's going to happen again'
    'We can't fall in love with ourselves and think it's going to happen again'
    New and returning faces on the bench as Griggs names Ireland side for England opener
    Ireland will try to 'bore the sh*t out of us' - England defence coach Mitchell
    ENGLAND
    Stringer: Ireland will target 'hothead' Owen Farrell
    Stringer: Ireland will target 'hothead' Owen Farrell
    'Billy Vunipola does what he does best, he runs over fellas'
    Cullen backs Kearney to step up performance to face England

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie