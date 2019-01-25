This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
9 of Tyrone's All-Ireland final team named to start for Sunday's league opener against Kerry

Laois boss John Sugrue has also unveiled his side to face Down tomorrow night.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 25 Jan 2019, 10:34 AM
22 minutes ago 474 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4458761

MICKEY HARTE HAS called upon nine of his starting side from last year’s All-Ireland final as they commence their 2019 league campaign against Kerry on Sunday.

Harte takes his side to Fitzgerald Stadium for Sunday afternoon’s Division 1 tie against a Kerry team who have a new manager in Peter Keane.

Defenders Liam Rafferty and Hugh Pat McGeary, the midfield duo of Brian Kennedy and Declan McClure, and the attacking pair of Darren McCurry and David Mulgrew are the additions to the Tyrone setup from the team that started against Dublin last September.

McClure came on as a substitute in that Croke Park decider while McGeary saw action in last summer’s championship. Both McCurry and Mulgrew featured when Tyrone lost out to Dublin in the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final.

Newcomer Darragh Canavan and the returning Kyle Coney are interesting additions to the substitute list.

Darragh Canavan and Patrick Coney Darragh Canavan in action for Tyrone against Derry in the Dr McKenna Cup. Source: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Liam Rafferty (Galbally)
3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)
4. Hugh Pat McGeary (Pomeroy)

5. Tiernan McCann (Killyclogher)
6. Rory Brennan (Trillick)
7. Michael McKernan (Coalisland)

8. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan)
9. Declan McClure (Clonoe)

10. Mattie Donnelly (Trillick)
11. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran)
12. Niall Sludden (Dromore)

13. Darren McCurry (Edendork)
14. David Mulgrew (Ardboe)
15. Cathal McShane (Eoghan Ruadh)

Subs

16. Benny Gallen (Aghyaran)
17. Lee Brennan (Trillick)
18. Darragh Canavan (Errigal Ciaran)
19. Kyle Coney (Ardboe)
20. Conan Grugan (Omagh)
21. Conal McCann (Killyclogher)
22. Aidan McCrory (Errigal Ciaran)
23. Ben McDonnell (Errigal Ciaran)
24. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy)
25. Ciaran McLaughlin (Omagh)
26. Conor Meyler (Omagh)

Kyle Coney and Ryan Dougan Kyle Coney in action for Tyrone in the Dr McKenna Cup. Source: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

Meanwhile last year’s Division 4 league champions Laois will make their bow in the third tier tomorrow night with a trip to Newry to face Down.

Laois enjoyed a progressive 2018 under manager John Sugrue as they contested the Leinster final before losing out to Monaghan in Round 4 of the qualifiers.

John Sugrue Laois football manager John Sugrue is a Kerry native. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Seven of the team that started in that game against Monaghan are named to start with captain Stephen Attride back in action after fracturing his skull in last year’s Leinster semi-final against Carlow.

