Friday 9 November, 2018
'U13s normally can clear the ball with either foot' - Steven Gerrard unimpressed with Rangers defender

The Liverpool legend criticised Connor Goldson and lamented the basic errors made by his side.

By The42 Team Friday 9 Nov 2018, 12:52 AM
1 hour ago 939 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4330927

STEVEN GERRARD WAS not a happy man after seeing his Rangers side go ahead three times only to still lose to Spartak Moscow.

The Liverpool legend criticised his team’s defending amid a 4-3 defeat, appearing to single out 25-year-old Connor Goldson for his mistake in diverting a cross into his own net.

Gerrard seemed to acknowledge his defensive changes failed to pay dividends, saying in response to the question in a BT Sport interview: “Possibly. I’ll take responsibility for that.

“But I think U12s and U13s can normally clear the ball with either foot and when you get a little bit older you learn to play the game positionally. So I’m a bit confused over that one.”

He added: “Normally to come here and score three goals you get a result. But I’m bitterly disappointed with how we defended. You saw two sides of our performance tonight.

“We attacked very well and were very dangerous and countered very bravely and got our rewards and took control at half time.

However, football is about levels and if you don’t do the basics well enough and defend properly then high level teams will normally punish you.

“We didn’t do the basics well enough or clear our lines at the right times and on other occasions we were not in the right positions.

“People who have had a lot of praise and who did really well to get us to this stage just didn’t do the basics well enough.”

