You might recognise this rather intense, driven back row (and his scrum-half to this day), but can you name the year? 2009 2011

2012 2013

There's Simon Zebo and Rhys Ruddock celebrating an U20 Six Nations title win in, the year of our lord, .... 2009 2010

2011 2012

Current Exeter stalwart Matt Kvesic getting low to tackle Ulster flanker Jordi Murphy. When? 2011 2010

2009 2008

Connacht's ball-playing tighthead Finlay Bealham only looks like he was playing in the 1976 Five Nations Championship. Call the actual year. 1977 2007

2011 2013

Chris Farrell was already an imposing physical centre in this year. 2010 2011

2012 2013

The boy in the red scrum cap, Josh van der Flier, getting ready to horse into 20 tackles in 20... 2016 2014

2012 2010

It was a muddy one, but Joey Carbery helped Ireland take a win away to Italy in this year. 2012 2013

2014 2015

Name this year when James Ryan offered Johnny McPhillips a few instructions. 2016 2017

2018 2019

A quality crop this as Dan Leavy challenged Maro Itoje back in...? 2012 2013

2014 2015

Rugby's best DC gets a pass away in what year? 2005 2006

2007 2008