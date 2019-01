A view of the Mardyke in UCC.

UCC 7-25

Athlone IT 2-4

John O’Shea reports from the Mardyke

UCC HAD A whopping 36 points to spare over Athlone IT in the opening round of Sigerson Cup action tonight.

The hosts utterly dominated the game, leading by 3-16 to 1-2 at the interval before they powered to victory in the second period.

More to follow…

