Kingston goal and 0-7 from Kerry forward helps UCC seal top spot in Fitzgibbon group

UCC 1-19

NUIG 0-15

Denis Hurley reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh

UCC SECURED TOP spot in Group A of the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup with victory over NUI Galway at Páirc Uí Chaoimh’s 3G pitch on Wednesday afternoon.

The result means a home quarter-final for Tom Kingston’s side while Galway are left waiting on the outcome of tonight’s UCD-UL game. A UCD win of ten or more points would leave them as the group runners-up.

The ‘home’ side – the game had been moved from their Mardyke grounds – had a dream start as Evan Sheehan set up Shane Kingston for a goal inside three minutes. They were 1-2 to 0-1 in front after six following a well-taken David Griffin point.

While Galway replied with three straight points, two by Evan Niland and a massive Darragh Burke free from behind his own 65, they didn’t score again until Niland’s free at the very end of the half.

In between, UCC were clinical, scoring 11 unanswered points between the 11th and 27th minutes. Kerry star Shane Conway was in deadly form in attack while Mark Coleman augmented his fine midfield display with a pair of superb points from the left sideline.

They were comfortable with a 1-13 to 0-5 half-time advantage and though Galway had the first two scores of the second half, a pair of Niland frees, UCC pushed clear again with two from Conway and another from Chris O’Leary.

Twice Evan Sheehan went close to UCC goals, unlucky not to bat home from a Kingston pass and then denied by a superb Jack Fitzpatrick block, and as the end neared, NUIG began to eat into the deficit.

They had points from Mikey Lynch, Seán Loftus, Ian Fox and Conor Sheedy to aid their hopes of progressing, though UCC’s win was never in doubt.

Scorers for UCC: Shane Conway 0-7 (0-5 frees), Shane Kingston 1-0, Chris O’Leary (0-2 frees), Mark Kehoe 0-3 each, David Griffin, Mark Coleman 0-2 each, Evan Sheehan, Colm Roche 0-1 each.

Scorers NUIG: Evan Niland 0-9 (0-7 frees), Mikey Lynch 0-2, Conor Sheedy, Seán Loftus, Ian Fox, Darragh Burke (free) 0-1 each.

UCC

1. Jack Barry (Castlelyons, Cork)

29. Killian Dwyer (Killenaule, Tipperary)

3. Eddie Gunning (Na Piarsaigh, Cork)

32. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons, Cork)

5. Chris O’Leary (Valley Rovers, Cork)

7. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock, Limerick)

18. David Griffin (Carrigaline, Cork)

8. Conor Browne (James Stephens, Kilkenny)

10. Mark Coleman (Blarney, Cork)

19. Colm Roche (Shamrocks, Waterford)

15. Shane Kingston (Douglas, Cork)

13. Michael O’Halloran (Blackrock, Cork)

14. Shane Conway (Lixnaw, Kerry)

30. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Tipperary)

24. Evan Sheehan (Na Piarsaigh, Cork).

Subs:

12. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own, Cork) for O’Halloran (43)

33. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside, Waterford) for Conway (49)

31. Seán Hayes (Mallow, Cork) for Kingston (55)

28. Dara Walsh (Éire Óg Ennis, Cork) for O’Loughlin (56)

23. John O’Sullivan (Blackrock, Cork) for Roche (59)

NUIG

1. Shane Hennessy (Éire Óg Nenagh, Tipperary)

4. Conor Caulfield (Kilconieron, Galway)

3. Jack Fitzpatrick (Killimordaly, Galway)

2. Andrew Greaney (Craughwell, Galway)

7. Declan Connolly (Killimordaly, Galway)

6. Paul Hoban (Loughrea, Galway)

5. Seán Loftus (Turloughmore, Galway)

8. Ian Fox (Sarsfields, Galway)

9. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly, Galway)

12. Mikey Lynch (Kilnadeema-Leitrim, Galway)

10. Darragh Burke (St Thomas’s, Galway)

11. Conor Whelan (Kinvara, Galway)

15. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge, Galway)

14. Liam Forde (Ardrahan, Galway)

13. Conor Sheedy (Roscrea, Tipperary)

Subs:

18. Pat Monaghan (Craughwell, Galway) for Burke (21, injured)

17. Shane Fletcher (Roscrea, Tipperary) for Monaghan (44, injured)

24. Seán Kennedy (Kilmaley, Clare) for Forde (55)

23. Conor Fahey (Pádraig Pearses, Galway) for Sheedy (60)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)