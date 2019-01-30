This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Wednesday 30 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Callaghan and O'Carroll hit 2-6 between them in UCD's 17-point win over DIT

Cavan’s Luke Fortune grabbed the other goal for the Belfield side.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 30 Jan 2019, 9:58 PM
43 minutes ago 3,053 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4468670
Con O'Callaghan takes on Andy McGowan.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Con O'Callaghan takes on Andy McGowan.
Con O'Callaghan takes on Andy McGowan.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

UCD 3-14

DIT 0-6

Kevin O’Brien reports from Belfield 

THE BELFIELD PITCH was almost frozen solid by the end of the game, but hosts UCD brushed off the cold conditions to book their place in the Sigerson quarter-finals.

The reigning champions will meet DCU in the last eight of the third-level competition, after comfortably seeing off DIT by 17 points in tonight’s round 3 clash.

Evan O’Carroll, Con O’Callaghan and Luke Fortune grabbed the goals on a night where John Divilly’s side had too much class for their opponents. UCD’s second and third goals arrived in the closing five minutes to put the gloss on their victory, but this game was over long before the final whistle.

DIT defended reasonably well for the majority of the game against UCD’s star-studded attack, which also included Conor McCarthy, who came on as a 68th-minute sub in Monaghan’s win over Dublin on Sunday.

Up front was where the problems lay for DIT and they managed just six points, three in each half, on a night where the ball didn’t stick in attack.

Laois forward O’Carroll finished with 1-4, while former Young Footballer of the Year Con O’Callaghan grabbed 1-2 and left another two goal chances behind him.

Evan O'Carroll celebrates scoring a goal Evan O'Carroll celebrates his goal. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

But it was Corofin defender Liam Silke who stood out the most for the victors, thriving in a man-marking role on All-Star Brian Howard. It was difficult for Howard to impress given UCD’s dominance, but Silke broke forward for three scores in a superb display on the half-back line.

O’Carroll’s goal arrived after a strong run and finish in the 16th minute, which handed UCD a seven point lead at half-time.

O’Callaghan, Stephen Coen and Silke added scores shortly after the break to edge the hosts further in front.

Wicklow’s Ross O’Brien kicked a fine point for DIT and the introduction of Killian O’Gara, younger brother of Dublin forward Eoghan, and Westmeath ace Luke Loughlin breathed some life into their attack.

But UCD outscored the losing team by 2-7 to 0-3 in the second period as O’Carroll slotted over a brace of frees and Darren Gavin chipped over a point.

The late goals from O’Callaghan and Fortune put the icing on the cake for UCD, who’ll face a far sterner test against DCU the next day out. 

John Divilly UCD are managed by former Galway defender John Divilly. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Scorers for UCD: Evan O’Carroll 1-4 (0-4f), Con O’Callaghan 1-2, Liam Silke 0-3, Luke Fortune 1-0, Barry McGinn 0-2, Stephen Coen, Darren Gavin and Conor McCarthy 0-1 each.

Scorers for DIT: James Conlon 0-2, Tom Keane, Oisin Lynch, Ross O’Brien and Killian O’Gara 0-1 each.

UCD

1. Tommy O’Brien (Monaghan)

2. Brian Byrne (Naas, Kildare)
3. Mark Dempsey (Moorefield, Kildare)
4. Martin O’Connor (HWH-Bunclody, Wexford)

7. Cillian O’Shea (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)
5. Liam Silke (Corofin, Galway)
6. Cian O’Connor (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)

8. Darren Gavin (Lucan Sarsfields, Dublin)
9. Stephen Coen (Hollymount-Carramore, Mayo)

10. Conor Meyler (Omagh, Tyrone)
15. Barry McGinn (Doohamlet, Monaghan) 
12. Peter Healy (St Enda’s, Antrim)

11. Conor McCarthy (Scotstown, Monaghan)

13. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala, Dublin)
14. Evan O’Carroll (Crettyard, Laois)

DIT

1. Mark Jackson (Baltinglass, Wicklow)

2. Stephen McMenamin (Red Hughs, Donegal)
3. Brian Power (Ratoath, Meath)
5. Andy Mc Gowan (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)

4. James McCusker (St. Vincents, Dublin)
7. David Toner (Curraha, Meath)
6. Ross O’Brien (Rathnew, Wicklow)

8. Sean Hurley (Johnstownbridge, Kildare)
9. Sean Flanagan (St. Loman’s, Westmeath)

11. Ronan O’Toole (St. Loman’s, Westmeath)
10. Brian Howard (Raheny, Dublin) 
12. Callum Pearson (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin) 

15. Tom Keane (Dublin)

13. James Conlon (St. Colmcilles, Meath)
14. Oisin Lynch (Fingallians, Dublin)

More to follow… 

*******

Meanwhile, IT Carlow saw off UL on a scoreline of 0-12 to 0-9 in tonight’s other Sigerson Cup game. 

zeebs23

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.

Buy tickets

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Manchester City teenager completes €11 million move to Schalke
    Manchester City teenager completes €11 million move to Schalke
    Neymar ruled out for 10 weeks with Brazilian to miss Man United Champions League tie
    'I can't promise that': Pochettino unsure if he will be at Spurs next season amid Manchester United link
    IRELAND
    Van der Flier set for Ireland's seven shirt as Henshaw lined up for 15
    Van der Flier set for Ireland's seven shirt as Henshaw lined up for 15
    Ireland's pack 'want to go after teams' as November shows destructive side
    McNamara preparing U20s to hit the ground running in Cork
    ENGLAND
    Exciting teenage flanker Penny gets the nod for Ireland U20 Six Nations opener
    Exciting teenage flanker Penny gets the nod for Ireland U20 Six Nations opener
    'I'm not expecting to score eight tries this year' - Stockdale stays grounded
    Stringer: Ireland will target 'hothead' Owen Farrell

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie