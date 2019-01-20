Keane and Duff among 19 coaches set for Uefa Pro Licence course

ROBBIE KEANE, RECENTLY appointed to Mick McCarthy’s Ireland backroom team, is one of four former internationals set to take part in the FAI’s Uefa Pro Licence Course over the next 18 months.

The ex-Ireland striker will be joined on the course by Damien Duff, Keith Andrews and Andy Reid, while Jim McGuinness — now in charge of USL side Charlotte Independence — is also among the 19-strong group.

Keane will look to complete the Uefa Pro Licence course over the next 18 months. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

There are seven coaches currently working in the SSE Airtricity League enlisted, including new Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth and Cork City assistant boss John Cotter.

Keane will be part of McCarthy’s senior national team staff as Ireland begin a new era under the 59-year-old, while Duff has recently taken up a role with Celtic’s reserve team.

Former Ireland midfielder Andrews returns to the course having deferred his place in the last group due to work commitments, while ex-underage internationals Paddy McCarthy and Kevin Maher bring their experience of working in England with Crystal Palace and Southend United respectively.

FAI high performance director will oversee the group, who begin the 18-month course tomorrow, Monday 21 January.

“It is fantastic to unveil the participants for the latest Uefa Pro Licence course run by the FAI, which will include 19 highly-skilled coaches aiming to take the next step in their respective careers,” said Dokter.

This will be our sixth group at Pro Licence level and it includes candidates from various backgrounds, including various former international players, coaches excelling in the SSE Airtricity League, and others who are making an impact further afield in places like the United States.

“The FAI has placed a strong emphasis on coach education and development — under the guidance of Niall O’Regan — and previous graduates from this course, which is the highest level in Europe, have been able to progress in their respective careers. I look forward to working with this new group.”

Among last year’s graduates were Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley and UCD boss Collie O’Neill, who guided the club to Premier Division promotion in 2018.

2019/20 FAI Uefa Pro Licence course: John Andrews, Keith Andrews, Jim Brennan, John Cotter, Damien Duff, Neale Fenn, Paul Hegarty, Robbie Keane, Paddy McCarthy, Jim McGuinness, Kevin Maher, Ger O’Brien, William O’Connor, Vinny Perth, Andy Reid, Stephen Rice, Dave Rogers, Szilard Suto, Srdjan Tufegdzic.

