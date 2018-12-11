Stephen Kenny learns Ireland's opponents for U21 Euro qualifiers

STEPHEN KENNY WILL have to steer his side through a group headed up by Italy if the Republic of Ireland are to qualify for the U21 European Championships for the first time.

The draw for the 2021 U21 Euros — a tournament which will be jointly hosted by Hungary and Slovenia — was made this morning in Nyon, Switzerland.

Ireland, who were fourth seeds, were drawn in Group 1. They’re joined by Italy, Sweden, Iceland, Armenia and Luxembourg.

The nine group winners qualify automatically for the 12-team tournament. Runners-up with the best records against the teams first, third, fourth and fifth in their group will enter a play-off to seal the last finals place. Hungary and Slovenia qualify automatically as hosts.

Stephen Kenny was recently appointed to succeed Noel King as Ireland U21 manager. However, as he’s due to take over from Mick McCarthy as senior boss in August 2020, Kenny is scheduled to leave the U21 post prior to the last two windows for group fixtures in this qualifying campaign.

The 2021 U21 European Championship qualifiers will begin in March 2019, with fixture details set to be confirmed later today.

