This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 4 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's history, baby!' - Cormier becomes first two-division champ to successfully defend both belts

He defeated Derrick Lewis at UFC 230 at MSG last night.

By The42 Team Sunday 4 Nov 2018, 11:22 AM
42 minutes ago 1,405 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4321894

UFC TWO-DIVISION CHAMPION Daniel Cormier beat Derrick Lewis by submission to retain his heavyweight title at UFC 230 at Madison Square Garden last night.

UFC 230 Mixed Martial Arts Champ champ: Cormier. Source: Julio Cortez

It was a clinical performance and Cormier (22-1, 1 NC) dominated for the most part before ‘The Black Beast’ tapped out in round two.

In doing so, 39-year-old ‘DC’ also etched his name into history.

In July, he joined Conor McGregor in becoming just the second fighter in UFC history to hold two world titles simultaneously, but last night, he became the first fighter to successfully defend both.

“Two belts, one on each shoulder baby!” he said afterwards. “Thank you for blessing me Dana White, I thought I was just getting one. Oh boy, look at that!

“It’s history, baby! Like my man Jon Anik said, history in the making, Daniel Cormier, one of the greatest of all-time.”

UFC 230 Mixed Martial Arts DC with his kids. Source: Julio Cortez

Elsewhere, Jacare Souza defeated Chris Weidman. The 38-year-old battled hard to stop former champion Weidman as his dream of a shot at a UFC title lives on.

In round three, he landed the crucial right hand to call it a night in New York.

UFC 230 card/results

  • Daniel Cormier (c) def. Derrick Lewis via second-round submission (rear-naked choke)
  • Jacare Souza def. Chris Weidman via third-round TKO (strikes) 
  • Jared Cannonier def. David Branch via second-round TKO (stoppage)
  • Karl Roberson def. Jack Marshman via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
  • Israel Adesanya def. Derek Brunson via first-round TKO (stoppage) 
  • Jordan Rinaldi def. Jason Knight via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-25, 30-26)
  • Sijara Eubanks def. Roxanne Modafferi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Sheymon Moraes def. Julio Arce via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-26)
  • Lyman Good def. Ben Saunders via first-round TKO (strikes)

  

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Nine members of same family die as severe floods hit Italy
    Nine members of same family die as severe floods hit Italy
    'He does remind you of a young Christian Cullen in what he can do'
    Superb Larmour hat-trick helps Schmidt's Ireland to big win over Italy
    FOOTBALL
    Barcelona strike twice in three minutes to snatch victory at Rayo Vallecano
    Barcelona strike twice in three minutes to snatch victory at Rayo Vallecano
    'I go a little bit mad': Coleman enjoys long-awaited Everton goal
    'We hope we did his family proud': Leicester dedicate emotional win to late owner
    IRELAND
    Book details Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger's relationship with his right-hand man from the Galway Gaeltacht
    Book details Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger's relationship with his right-hand man from the Galway Gaeltacht
    As it happened: Ireland v Italy, November Tests
    'I've exceeded a few of my own expectations over the last few years'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'In PE class a fella turns around and says: lads sheâs playing in the Aviva next week, so go easy on the tackles'
    'In PE class a fella turns around and says: lads she’s playing in the Aviva next week, so go easy on the tackles'
    Tottenham survive late Wolves comeback to leapfrog Arsenal into fourth
    Klopp: Liverpool made more mistakes at Arsenal than the officials

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie