'It's history, baby!' - Cormier becomes first two-division champ to successfully defend both belts

UFC TWO-DIVISION CHAMPION Daniel Cormier beat Derrick Lewis by submission to retain his heavyweight title at UFC 230 at Madison Square Garden last night.

Champ champ: Cormier. Source: Julio Cortez

It was a clinical performance and Cormier (22-1, 1 NC) dominated for the most part before ‘The Black Beast’ tapped out in round two.

In doing so, 39-year-old ‘DC’ also etched his name into history.

In July, he joined Conor McGregor in becoming just the second fighter in UFC history to hold two world titles simultaneously, but last night, he became the first fighter to successfully defend both.

“Two belts, one on each shoulder baby!” he said afterwards. “Thank you for blessing me Dana White, I thought I was just getting one. Oh boy, look at that!

“It’s history, baby! Like my man Jon Anik said, history in the making, Daniel Cormier, one of the greatest of all-time.”

DC with his kids. Source: Julio Cortez

Elsewhere, Jacare Souza defeated Chris Weidman. The 38-year-old battled hard to stop former champion Weidman as his dream of a shot at a UFC title lives on.

In round three, he landed the crucial right hand to call it a night in New York.

UFC 230 card/results

Daniel Cormier (c) def. Derrick Lewis via second-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Jacare Souza def. Chris Weidman via third-round TKO (strikes)

Jared Cannonier def. David Branch via second-round TKO (stoppage)

Karl Roberson def. Jack Marshman via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Israel Adesanya def. Derek Brunson via first-round TKO (stoppage)

Jordan Rinaldi def. Jason Knight via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-25, 30-26)

Sijara Eubanks def. Roxanne Modafferi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Sheymon Moraes def. Julio Arce via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-26)

Lyman Good def. Ben Saunders via first-round TKO (strikes)

