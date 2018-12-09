This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Holloway dominates Ortega to retain UFC featherweight title while Shevchenko claims vacant flyweight belt

Brian Ortega showed plenty of heart, but it seemed only a matter of time before Holloway would secure his victory.

By The42 Team Sunday 9 Dec 2018, 10:15 AM
1 hour ago
Max Holloway and Brian Ortega.
Image: Nathan Denette
Max Holloway and Brian Ortega.
Image: Nathan Denette

MAX HOLLOWAY DOMINATED Brian Ortega to earn a fourth-round TKO stoppage to defend his featherweight title at UFC 231 on Saturday.

Holloway (20-3), in action for the first time in more than a year, was impressive against the gutsy Ortega, before a doctor’s stoppage ended the bout in Toronto.

Ortega showed plenty of heart, but it seemed only a matter of time before Holloway would secure his victory.

Holloway landed multiple blows to Ortega’s face and it appeared that all the damage caused to the latter’s eye led to the stoppage.

Earlier, Valentina Shevchenko claimed the vacant women’s flyweight championship with a unanimous-decision win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Hakeem Dawodu enjoyed a split-decision win over Kyle Bochniak in their featherweight contest, while Thiago Santos knocked out Jimi Manuwa in the second round of their fight.

Elsewhere at UFC 231, Gunnar Nelson overcame Alex Oliveira in the welterweight division, with Oliveira tapping out in the second round after taking some heavy elbow shots to the face.

As Oliveira started to bleed heavily, Nelson pounced for the rear-naked choke and Oliveira was forced to tap out.

UFC 231 Results:

  • Max Holloway def. Brian Ortega via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) — Round 4
  • Valentina Shevchenko def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk via unanimous decision — Round 5
  • Gunnar Nelson def. Alex Oliveira via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:17 
  • Hakeem Dawodu def. Kyle Bochniak via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Thiago “Marreta” Santos def. Jimi Manuwa via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 0:41
  • Nina Ansaroff def. Claudia Gadelha via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Gilbert Burns def. Olivier Aubin-Mercier via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) 
  • Jessica Eye def. Katlyn Chookagian via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) 
  • Elias Theodorou def. Eryk Anders via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Brad Katona def. Matthew Lopez via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) 
  • Dhiego Lima def. Chad Laprise via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 1:37  
  • Diego Ferreira def. Kyle Nelson via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 1:23
  • Aleksandar Rakic def. Devin Clark via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:05

 Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

