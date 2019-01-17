This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Darren Till gets top billing as Gunnar Nelson is also booked for UFC London

The card for the UFC’s return to the English capital on 16 March is beginning to take shape.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 17 Jan 2019, 12:03 PM
1 hour ago 1,508 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4445007
Welterweight duo Darren Till and Gunnar Nelson will both be in action at London's O2 Arena on St Patrick's weekend.
Image: PA Images
Welterweight duo Darren Till and Gunnar Nelson will both be in action at London's O2 Arena on St Patrick's weekend.
Welterweight duo Darren Till and Gunnar Nelson will both be in action at London's O2 Arena on St Patrick's weekend.
Image: PA Images

DARREN TILL WILL have an opportunity to rebound from his failed welterweight title bid on Saturday, 16 March.

Till (17-1-1) will take on Jorge Masvidal (32-13) in the main event when the UFC returns to London’s O2 Arena.

A 26-year-old native of Liverpool, Till suffered the first defeat of his career when he tapped to a D’Arce choke in the second round of his 170-pound title bout against reigning champion Tyron Woodley in September.

Masvidal, who’s currently ranked ninth — six places below Till — in the welterweight division, will be fighting for the first time since November 2017, when he dropped a unanimous-decision loss to another former title contender in Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson.

Another welterweight bout has also been added to the London card. Gunnar Nelson (17-3-1), ranked 12th, will face 10th-ranked Englishman Leon Edwards (16-3).

A favourite among Irish fans due to his affiliation to Dublin’s Straight Blast Gym team, Icelandic fighter Nelson will be aiming to build on his impressive submission win over Alex Oliveira last month.

Edwards is currently on a six-fight win streak, his most recent victory coming at the expense of Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone last June. 

UFC London card as it stands

Darren Till v Jorge Masvidal
Leon Edwards v Gunnar Nelson
Volkan Oezdemir v Dominick Reyes
Danny Roberts vs Claudio Silva
Tom Breese v Cezar Ferreira
Jack Marshman v John Phillips
Molly McCann vs Priscila Cachoeira
Gokhan Saki vs Saparbeg Safarov 

