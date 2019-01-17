Darren Till gets top billing as Gunnar Nelson is also booked for UFC London

Welterweight duo Darren Till and Gunnar Nelson will both be in action at London's O2 Arena on St Patrick's weekend.

Welterweight duo Darren Till and Gunnar Nelson will both be in action at London's O2 Arena on St Patrick's weekend.

DARREN TILL WILL have an opportunity to rebound from his failed welterweight title bid on Saturday, 16 March.

Till (17-1-1) will take on Jorge Masvidal (32-13) in the main event when the UFC returns to London’s O2 Arena.

A 26-year-old native of Liverpool, Till suffered the first defeat of his career when he tapped to a D’Arce choke in the second round of his 170-pound title bout against reigning champion Tyron Woodley in September.

Masvidal, who’s currently ranked ninth — six places below Till — in the welterweight division, will be fighting for the first time since November 2017, when he dropped a unanimous-decision loss to another former title contender in Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson.

Another welterweight bout has also been added to the London card. Gunnar Nelson (17-3-1), ranked 12th, will face 10th-ranked Englishman Leon Edwards (16-3).

A favourite among Irish fans due to his affiliation to Dublin’s Straight Blast Gym team, Icelandic fighter Nelson will be aiming to build on his impressive submission win over Alex Oliveira last month.

Edwards is currently on a six-fight win streak, his most recent victory coming at the expense of Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone last June.

UFC London card as it stands

Darren Till v Jorge Masvidal

Leon Edwards v Gunnar Nelson

Volkan Oezdemir v Dominick Reyes

Danny Roberts vs Claudio Silva

Tom Breese v Cezar Ferreira

Jack Marshman v John Phillips

Molly McCann vs Priscila Cachoeira

Gokhan Saki vs Saparbeg Safarov

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: