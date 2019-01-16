Clare forward Sexton hits 1-10 as UL squeeze past DIT in Sigerson Cup

Brian Howard and DIT were on the losing side tonight.

UL 1-13

DIT 1-12

Conor McKenna reports from Grangegorman

UL ADVANCED TO round three of the Sigerson Cup after a narrow one point victory over DIT, with a Keelan Sexton masterclass sealing the victory.

Sexton was magnificent for UL throughout registering 1-10 throughout the match, in what was a fine individual performance from the Clare footballer.

Ronan O’Toole opened the scoring in the first minute of the game to give his side an early advantage.

DIT held a 0-3 to 0-1 lead after Callum Pearson’s effort but UL were superb in the opening half and held a three point lead after a goal from Keelan Sexton, which in truth had more than an element of fortune.

A dipping ball from Sexton found it’s way past Mark Jackson in the DIT goalmouth and Jackson will be very disappointed with the manner of the goal as it was one that could easily have been avoided.

DIT registered a goal before the interval courtesy of the impressive Ronan O’Toole, with the Westmeath star finding the net with a neat effort from close range.

The teams were level at 1-7 apiece at the break but a series of outstanding scores from Sexton gave his side a three point lead with time almost up.

Mark Jackson narrowed the deficit with a well struck free and a further place ball effort from Callum Pearson reduced the gap to a single point but UL held out for a one point victory.

Scorers for UL: Keelan Sexton 1-10 (0-7f), Plunkett Maxwell 0-1, Eoghan Lawless 0-2.

Scorers for DIT: Ronan O’Toole 1-4, Mark Jackson 0-3, (1 45, 0-2fs), James Conlon 0-2, Callum Pearson, Ross O’Brien and Tom Keane (0-1f) 0-1 each.

UL

1. Sean Long (An Gaeltacht, Kerry)

2. Michael Reidy (Ballymacelligott, Kerry)

22. Gavin White (Kerry)

4. Frank Flanagan (Portlaoise, Dublin)

20. Plunkett Maxwell (Rosemount, Westmeath)

6. John Cunnane (Ballyhaunis, Mayo)

12. Joseph O’Connor (Austin Stacks, Kerry)

8. Darragh Bohannon (Shannon Gaels, Clare)

9. Ultan Harney (Clann na Gael, Roscommon)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport, Mayo)

18. Cormac Linnane (Kerry)

15. Eoghan Lawless (Suncroft, Kildare)

11. Keelan Sexton (Kilmurray Ibrickane, Clare)

24. Tom Hoare (Kerry)

26. James Lyons (Mayo)

Subs

21. Brian Friel (Kerry) for McDonagh (28)

14. Nigel Rabbitte (Abbeylara, Longford) for Friel (43)

29. Josh Ronayne (Mayo) for Linnane (51)

7. Paul Maher (Adare, Limerick) for Hoare (59)

DIT

1. Mark Jackson (Baltinglass, Wicklow)

5. James McCusker (St. Vincents, Dublin)

3. Brian Power (Ratoath, Meath)

4. Andy Mc Gowan (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)

7. David Toner (Curraha, Meath)

6. Sean Flanagan (St. Loman’s, Westmeath)

20. Fintan O’Shea (Wicklow)

8. Sean Hurley (Johnstownbridge, Kildare)

9. Ross O’Brien (Rathnew, Wicklow)

10. Callum Pearson (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)

11. Ronan O’Toole (St. Loman’s, Westmeath)

12. Brian Howard (Raheny, Dublin)

13. Luke Loughlin (The Downs, Westmeath)

14. Oisin Lynch (Fingallians, Dublin)

15. James Conlon (St. Colmcilles, Meath)

Subs

17. Tom Keane (Dublin) for Toner (38)

18. Killian O’Gara (Templeogue, Synge Street) for Loughlin (52)

28. Donal Monaghan (Cavan) for Flanagan (56)

21. Francis Maguire (Monaghan) for Pearson (60 + 1)

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Wicklow)

