This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Wednesday 16 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Clare forward Sexton hits 1-10 as UL squeeze past DIT in Sigerson Cup

University of Limerick are into round three of the third-level competition.

By Conor McKenna Wednesday 16 Jan 2019, 9:15 PM
58 minutes ago 4,358 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4444302
Brian Howard and DIT were on the losing side tonight.
Brian Howard and DIT were on the losing side tonight.
Brian Howard and DIT were on the losing side tonight.

UL 1-13

DIT 1-12

Conor McKenna reports from Grangegorman

UL ADVANCED TO round three of the Sigerson Cup after a narrow one point victory over DIT, with a Keelan Sexton masterclass sealing the victory.

Sexton was magnificent for UL throughout registering 1-10 throughout the match, in what was a fine individual performance from the Clare footballer.

Ronan O’Toole opened the scoring in the first minute of the game to give his side an early advantage.

DIT held a 0-3 to 0-1 lead after Callum Pearson’s effort but UL were superb in the opening half and held a three point lead after a goal from Keelan Sexton, which in truth had more than an element of fortune.

A dipping ball from Sexton found it’s way past Mark Jackson in the DIT goalmouth and Jackson will be very disappointed with the manner of the goal as it was one that could easily have been avoided.

DIT registered a goal before the interval courtesy of the impressive Ronan O’Toole, with the Westmeath star finding the net with a neat effort from close range.

The teams were level at 1-7 apiece at the break but a series of outstanding scores from Sexton gave his side a three point lead with time almost up.

Mark Jackson narrowed the deficit with a well struck free and a further place ball effort from Callum Pearson reduced the gap to a single point but UL held out for a one point victory.

Scorers for UL: Keelan Sexton 1-10 (0-7f), Plunkett Maxwell 0-1, Eoghan Lawless 0-2.

Scorers for DIT: Ronan O’Toole 1-4, Mark Jackson 0-3, (1 45, 0-2fs), James Conlon 0-2, Callum Pearson, Ross O’Brien and Tom Keane (0-1f) 0-1 each.

UL

1. Sean Long (An Gaeltacht, Kerry)

2. Michael Reidy (Ballymacelligott, Kerry)
22. Gavin White (Kerry)
4. Frank Flanagan (Portlaoise, Dublin) 

20. Plunkett Maxwell (Rosemount, Westmeath)
6. John Cunnane (Ballyhaunis, Mayo)
12. Joseph O’Connor (Austin Stacks, Kerry)

8. Darragh Bohannon (Shannon Gaels, Clare)
9. Ultan Harney (Clann na Gael, Roscommon)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport, Mayo)
18. Cormac Linnane (Kerry)
15. Eoghan Lawless (Suncroft, Kildare) 

11. Keelan Sexton (Kilmurray Ibrickane, Clare)
24. Tom Hoare (Kerry)
26. James Lyons (Mayo)

Subs

21. Brian Friel (Kerry) for McDonagh (28)
14. Nigel Rabbitte (Abbeylara, Longford) for Friel (43)
29. Josh Ronayne (Mayo) for Linnane (51)
7. Paul Maher (Adare, Limerick) for Hoare (59)

DIT

1. Mark Jackson (Baltinglass, Wicklow)

5. James McCusker (St. Vincents, Dublin)
3. Brian Power (Ratoath, Meath)
4. Andy Mc Gowan (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)

7. David Toner (Curraha, Meath)
6. Sean Flanagan (St. Loman’s, Westmeath)
20. Fintan O’Shea (Wicklow) 

8. Sean Hurley (Johnstownbridge, Kildare)
9. Ross O’Brien (Rathnew, Wicklow)

10. Callum Pearson (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)
11. Ronan O’Toole (St. Loman’s, Westmeath)
12. Brian Howard (Raheny, Dublin) 

13. Luke Loughlin (The Downs, Westmeath)
14. Oisin Lynch (Fingallians, Dublin)
15. James Conlon (St. Colmcilles, Meath)

Subs

17. Tom Keane (Dublin) for Toner (38)
18. Killian O’Gara (Templeogue, Synge Street) for Loughlin (52)
28. Donal Monaghan (Cavan) for Flanagan (56)
21. Francis Maguire (Monaghan) for Pearson (60 + 1)

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Wicklow)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McKenna
@conormckenna98
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Ronaldo wins first trophy at Juventus as his goal seals Italian Super Cup against AC Milan
    Ronaldo wins first trophy at Juventus as his goal seals Italian Super Cup against AC Milan
    Bielsa admits to spying on all Leeds' opponents during bizarre press briefing
    James Rodriguez 'playing for his future' at Bayern Munich, says head coach
    LEINSTER
    'It's a small bit unfair... I would probably like to see the rule changed'
    'It's a small bit unfair... I would probably like to see the rule changed'
    The Wallabies' loss has been Leinster's immense gain as Fardy shines
    Johnny Sexton ruled out of Wasps clash but 'not far off at all'
    IRELAND
    Griggs names 29-strong squad as Ireland's Six Nations preparations continue
    Griggs names 29-strong squad as Ireland's Six Nations preparations continue
    Shane Lowry equals course record to secure early lead at Abu Dhabi
    Schmidt's Ireland set for pre-Six Nations camp at Portuguese resort
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Chelsea holding up Batshuayi to Monaco move in hope of permanent sale
    Chelsea holding up Batshuayi to Monaco move in hope of permanent sale
    Sadio Mané denies giving interview claiming Liverpool 'will be champions'
    'He will be the best centre-back in the world in two years'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie