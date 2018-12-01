This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 1 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cooney's penalty gives Ulster much-needed win against Cardiff

Ulster join the Scarlets in second place in Conference B (for now, at least).

By Adam McKendry Saturday 1 Dec 2018, 5:34 PM
25 minutes ago 1,058 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4370893
Tempers flared in a spiky second half.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Tempers flared in a spiky second half.
Tempers flared in a spiky second half.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Ulster Rugby 16

Cardiff Blues 12

Adam McKendry reports from Kingspan Stadium

ULSTER STAGED A second-half comeback at Kingspan Stadium to hold off a stubborn Cardiff Blues side in a low-scoring 16-12 Guinness Pro14 clash that sees them get back to winning ways.

The Irish province struggled to break down a resolute Blues defence for most of the game, a testament to the hard work of the visitors, but a yellow card to Seb Davies in the second half changed the game as it allowed John Cooney to kick the game-winning penalty.

The hard-fought four points take Ulster level on points with the Scarlets in second place in Conference B, however the Welsh side could stretch away with a victory over Glasgow tonight.

It took just three minutes for Cooney to get Ulster on the board in Belfast as he struck over an early penalty.

But the Blues were rewarded with a 10th-minute try with Ulster unable to effectively clear their lines, and after Nick Williams and Kristian Dacey had snipes at the line, the gap opened up out wide for Matthew Morgan to dive over.

But the home side struck back just four minutes later when Stuart McCloskey weaved through the Cardiff defence from a quick tap penalty, and his offload inside was hacked on by Kieran Treadwell, who dived on the ball to score.

The Blues retook the lead midway through the half when they set a driving maul at the five-metre line and, although its momentum was stopped, hooker Dacey wriggled through and over the line for the score.

That was as good as it got in the first half, with the fiery opening 20 followed by a somewhat drab second 20 that saw Ulster frequently frustrated by the Cardiff defence, and to compound going in at half-time behind, they also lost Alan O’Connor and Billy Burns to injury.

Ulster’s big guns were introduced with Rory Best and Jacob Stockdale sprung from the bench 10 minutes into the second half, and tempers flared as the two teams clashed in a heated brawl following a scrap between Stuart McCloskey and Lloyd Williams.

The turning point came in the 55th minute, Cardiff lock Seb Davies adjudged by the TMO to have entered a ruck dangerously and shown what seemed to be a bit of a harsh yellow card.

But Ulster took full advantage and, while they would have been bitterly disappointed not to record a seven-pointer at any point, they would settle for retaking the lead with 13 minutes to play thanks to two Cooney penalties.

The hosts did survive a scare during the sin bin period when Morgan seared through and nearly set up the supporting Garyn Smith for a score, only to knock on in the process, and they had to be strong defensively late in the game when the Blues threatened in the 22.

But with the clock in the red, Cardiff tried to go wide too quickly off a scrum and Ulster won the turnover to emerge from the game with the four points.

Ulster scorers:

Try: Treadwell

Conversion: Cooney

Penalties: Cooney (3)

Cardiff Blues scorers:

Tries: Morgan, Dacey

Conversion: Evans

ULSTER: Michael Lowry (Jacob Stockdale 45); Henry Speight, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Louis Ludik; Billy Burns (Johnny McPhillips 36), John Cooney; Andrew Warwick (Eric O’Sullivan 45), Rob Herring (Rory Best 52), Marty Moore (Ross Kane 46); Alan O’Connor (Ian Nagle 36), Kieran Treadwell; Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy (Nick Timoney 72), Marcell Coetzee.

CARDIFF BLUES: Matthew Morgan; Blaine Scully, Harri Millard (Steven Shingler 65), Reynold Lee-Lo (Garyn Smith 43), Jason Harries; Jarrod Evans, Lloyd Williams (Tomos Williams 55); Rhys Gill (Rhys Carre 51), Kristian Dacey (Liam Belcher 63), Scott Andrews (Dillon Lewis 51); Seb Davies, Josh Turnbull; Samu Manoa (George Earle 55), Olly Robinson, Nick Williams (James Down 71).

Referee: Stuart Berry [RSA].

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam McKendry
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    FOOTBALL
    'It is incomprehensible' - River Plate refuse to play Copa Libertadores clash in Madrid
    'It is incomprehensible' - River Plate refuse to play Copa Libertadores clash in Madrid
    After four years and 80 goals in New York, Spain legend David Villa to join Iniesta in Japan
    Hoilett stunner completes Cardiff comeback as Wolves' poor run continues
    IRELAND
    Stephen Kenny shares his experience of adoption and searching for his birth mother
    Stephen Kenny shares his experience of adoption and searching for his birth mother
    Cooney, Murphy and McCloskey back in Ulster starting line-up for Cardiff clash
    'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    LIVE: Southampton v Man United, Premier League
    LIVE: Southampton v Man United, Premier League
    'He wants to stay, and I want him to stay' - Mourinho confident De Gea will sign long-term deal
    Sanchez unlikely to play for Man United again in 2018
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie