Nagle in the back row as Ulster gear up for crucial Pro14 clash

ULSTER HEAD COACH Dan McFarland has made eight changes in personnel for tomorrow night’s crucial Pro14 encounter against Benetton, as the northern province bid to maintain their winning momentum heading into the mid-season break.

Having qualified for their first Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final in five years, Ulster’s attention now reverts to the Pro14 and Friday’s Conference B clash with the Italian visitors [KO 7.35pm, Premier Sports/eir Sport].

Ian Nagle starts in the Ulster back row. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Without the likes of captain Rory Best, Jacob Stockdale, John Cooney, Will Addison, Jordi Murphy and Iain Henderson, Ulster’s squad depth will again be tested but McFarland has been able to retain a strong core to his side.

There are two changes in the backline from last week’s win at Welford Road, with Michael Lowry and James Hume returning to the starting XV at fullback and outside centre respectively.

Academy winger Robert Baloucoune, who scored the match-winning try against Leicester Tigers, retains his place while Louis Ludik shifts to the left wing.

Dave Shanahan and Billy Burns are retained in the half back positions, with Stuart McCloskey lining out at inside centre.

Up front, Alan O’Connor takes over the captaincy from Best and partners Kieran Treadwell in the second row, with Andy Warwick and Rob Herring drafted into the front row to pack down alongside Marty Moore.

It’s a new-look back row unit with Ian Nagle deployed at blindside flanker, Nick Timoney named at openside and Greg Jones starting at the back of the scrum.

Hooker John Andrew will win his 50th provincial cap if he’s called upon from the bench, which also includes the likes of Tom O’Toole, Jonny Stewart, Darren Cave and Rob Lyttle.

Leinster are runaway leaders in Conference B, but just two points separate the next four teams, with Edinburgh, Benetton, Scarlets and Ulster all chasing a top-three finish to secure a place in the end-of-season play-offs.

Ulster have lost their two outings in the Pro14 — against Connacht and Leinster — while Benetton have lost just one of their last eight league and Challenge Cup fixtures, with the Italian club bidding for a third straight away win in a single season for the first time when they visit Kingspan Stadium.

While missing several of their Italian internationals, Benetton will be captained by out-half Ian McKinley.

Ulster:

15. Michael Lowry

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Louis Ludik

10. Billy Burns

9. David Shanahan

1. Andrew Warwick

2. Rob Herring

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor (captain)

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Ian Nagle

7. Nick Timoney

8. Greg Jones

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Wiehahn Herbst

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Matthew Dalton

20. Clive Ross

21. Jonny Stewart

22. Darren Cave

23. Robert Lyttle.

Benetton:

15. Luca Sperandio

14. Ratuva Tavuyara

13. Tommaso Iannone

12. Marco Zanon

11. Monty Ioane

10 Ian McKinley (captain)

9. Dewaldt Duvenage

1. Nicola Quaglio

2. Hame Faiva

3. Marco Riccioni

4. Irne Herbst

5. Federico Ruzza

6. Marco Lazzaroni

7. Michele Lamora

8. Toa Halafihi.

Replacements:

16. Tomas Baravalle

17. Cherif Traore

18. Simone Ferrari

19. Marco Fuser

20. Giovanni Pettinelli

21. Marco Barbini

22. Edoardo Gori

23. Ignacio Brex.

Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales).

