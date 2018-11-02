Hume to make first senior start alongside McCloskey as Ulster face Benetton

ULSTER BOSS DAN McFarland has given talented academy product James Hume his first senior start for his province for tomorrow’s Pro14 clash with Benetton [KO 3pm, Premier Sport].
The former Ireland U20 star appeared off the bench in inter-pro action this season and will be joined in midfield by Stuart McCloskey.
The powerful centre joins the likes of Dan Leavy and Sam Arnold on a short list of players in Ireland’s November squad, but on provincial duty this weekend.Rob Herring is also in that contingent, starting in the front row between Eric O’Sullivan and Marty Moore.
Alan O’Connor captains the side from second row, with a dynamic back row of Marcell Coetzee, Sean Reidy and Nick Timoney primed to keep Ulster on the heels of Scarlets and Leinster in Conference B.
Ulster:
15. Peter Nelson
14. Robert Baloucoune
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Henry Speight
10. Billy Burns
9. Dave Shanahan
1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rob Herring
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor (captain)
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Marcell Coetzee
7. Sean Reidy
8. Nick Timoney
Replacements:
16. John Andrew
17. Andy Warwick
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Clive Ross
20. Greg Jones
21. Jonny Stewart
22. Johnny McPhillips
23. Angus Kernohan
Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:
COMMENTS (6)