Hume to make first senior start alongside McCloskey as Ulster face Benetton

James Hume scoring against England during the U20 Six Nations.

ULSTER BOSS DAN McFarland has given talented academy product James Hume his first senior start for his province for tomorrow’s Pro14 clash with Benetton [KO 3pm, Premier Sport].

The former Ireland U20 star appeared off the bench in inter-pro action this season and will be joined in midfield by Stuart McCloskey.

The powerful centre joins the likes of Dan Leavy and Sam Arnold on a short list of players in Ireland’s November squad, but on provincial duty this weekend.Rob Herring is also in that contingent, starting in the front row between Eric O’Sullivan and Marty Moore.

Alan O’Connor captains the side from second row, with a dynamic back row of Marcell Coetzee, Sean Reidy and Nick Timoney primed to keep Ulster on the heels of Scarlets and Leinster in Conference B.

Ulster:

15. Peter Nelson

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Henry Speight

10. Billy Burns

9. Dave Shanahan

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Rob Herring

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor (captain)

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Marcell Coetzee

7. Sean Reidy

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Andy Warwick

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Clive Ross

20. Greg Jones

21. Jonny Stewart

22. Johnny McPhillips

23. Angus Kernohan

