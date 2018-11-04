This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
All-Star keeper Beggan points from play as Scotstown progress to Ulster semi-finals

Donegal champions Gaoth Dobhair and Derry’s Eoghan Rua Coleraine also progressed to the last four in the province.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 4 Nov 2018, 7:41 PM
Monaghan's All-Star keeper Rory Beggan.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Monaghan's All-Star keeper Rory Beggan.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

MONAGHAN ALL-STAR goalkeeper Rory Beggan kicked a point from play to help his side Scotstown progress to the Ulster SFC semi-finals on Sunday.

Beggan – who was the controversial choice for All-Star this year – finished with a tally of 0-2, including a free, as his side narrowly got the better of Burren to set-up a final-four date with Eoghan Rua Coleraine.

The Monaghan net minder reportedly advanced up the pitch on many occasions throughout the tie, and his point from play was the result of a quick one-two.

Standing over a free, Beggan decided to go short and chipped the ball to midfielder Frank Caulfield before getting the return pass and popping the ball over the bar.

Scotsdown were dominant throughout but their Down opponents showed great resilience to come back from seven points down at one stage to trail by just one point in the dying stages.

The Monaghan champions held firm however and clinched the win as Monaghan stars Kieran Hughes 0-2 and Shane Carey 0-5 (0-2f) all got their name on the scoresheet.

Gaoth Dobhair also had to fight for their victory over Antrim’s Cargin, after first-half goals from Kevin Cassidy and Cian Mulligan put them 10 points clear at half-time.

Cargin had the better start at the start of the second half with Paul McCann cutting the gap to just five points following points from Michael McCann and Jamie Gribbin.

But their comeback was killed off by a late goal from Michael Carroll to push Gaoth Dobhair over the line while Cargin finished the game with 14 men after defender Donagh McKeever picked up a second yellow card.

Gaoth Dobhairwill now face Crossmaglen in their semi-final.

Derry’s Eoghan Rua Coleraine survived a second-half fightback from 14-man Castlerahan to send them through for that clash with Scotstown.

After relinquishing a six-point lead at the break they were just one point in front of the Cavan outfit in the final minutes.

A brace of goals from Colm McGoldrick proved crucial for Eoghan Rua Coleraine, palming both of his efforts to the net to help steer his side to victory.

Castlerahan produced a spirited performance throughout the tie but lost a number of players to injury, while midfielder David Wright was dismissed after a second yellow card.

Results:

Gaoth Dobhair (Donegal) 3-11 Cargin (Antrim) 1-13

Eoghan Rua Coleraine (Derry) 2-11 Castlerahan (Cavan) 0-11

Scotstown (Monaghan) 0-13 Burren (Down) 0-10

